Detroit Blockchain Center Hosting Inaugural Blockchain, Fintech 'Pitchfest'

The Detroit Blockchain Center announced Tuesday it will be hosting the inaugural Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest on Thursday, Feb. 28, powered by the Fintech Consortium in partnership with Detroit Fintech Bay.

What Is It?

The first-ever Pitchfest will feature fintech and blockchain pitches from a number of up-and-coming companies, including EDNA, Totle, Priveos, Hydro, Urban Array and others. These companies will be competing in front of a panel of industry judges, including Benzinga’s own CEO Jason Raznick, for a prize pool valued at over $30,000.

“The fintech and especially the blockchain communities here in Detroit have blown up in the last year. We’re starting to see the fruits of labor from an excellent fusion of institutional interest and a high powered grassroots movement,” said Adam Zientarski, policy director of the Detroit Blockchain Center. Zientarski previously worked at Benzinga.

Getting Involved

Pitchfest competitors and more than 200 attendees will have access to some of Detroit’s top tech companies and talent, as well as a chance to network with other attendees from across the country. EOS Detroit CMO Brian Tutt, Fractal co-founder Anna Talyor, and senior partners from the Fintech Consortium will be joining Raznick in judging the competition.

For anyone who will be in the Detroit area, attendance for this year’s Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest is free, but space is extremely limited. Founders, venture capitalists and other interested parties can complete their online registration here.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. All proceeds from the event benefit the non-profit Detroit Blockchain Center. Corporate financial data aggregator Envestnet|Yodlee (NYSE: ENV) is among the companies supporting the Pitchfest as a gold sponsor.

