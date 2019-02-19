Detroit Blockchain Center to Host the Inaugural Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest powered by FinTech Consortium in partnership with Detroit FinTech Bay

DETROIT, Mich., February 19, 2019 —The Detroit Blockchain Center announced today that it will host the inaugural Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest powered by FinTech Consortium in partnership with Detroit FinTech Bay at the Next Energy Center in Midtown, Detroit on February 28, 2019.

The Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest is the next step in showcasing Detroit’s tech excellence to the world. Twelve teams will pitch and demo their startup businesses for 5 minutes to find out who has the most creative, quality, and sustainable solution. The prize pool that will be split among the top pitches is valued at around $30,000 and continues to grow. Teams will compete for tokens from WORBLI (WBI), Telos (TLOS), Parsl (SEED), PixEOS (PIXEOS), Murmur (MUR), and more.

“The fintech and especially the blockchain communities here in Detroit have blown up in the last year. We’re starting to see the fruits of labor from an excellent fusion of institutional interest and a high powered grassroots movement.” said Adam Zientarski, policy director of the Detroit Blockchain Center. “Detroit is producing real innovation, and is in an excellent position to do so given its manufacturing infrastructure, status as a top ten US trade port and vicinity to world class universities. And above all else, its people embody the human condition greater than any other city in the United States.”

The first Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest will offer the tech ecosystem access to some of the best companies, talent, and networking from the Midwest and across the country. The event is expected to draw over 200 attendees. Corporate financial data aggregator Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), top EOSIO block producer EOS Detroit, and EOSIO sister blockchain WORBLI are generously supporting the Pitchfest as gold sponsors.

Rising stars EOS Detroit CMO Brian Tutt and Fractal Co-founder Anna Taylor join industry veterans Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick and senior partners from the Fintech Consortium along with seven other judges to select the winners.

“We’re pleased to sponsor this event and watch the momentum of fintech startups grow,” said Maissan Almaskati, managing director of Detroit FinTech Bay. “The missions of our organizations are aligned: to contribute to strengthening the fintech ecosystem in Detroit, and that is what we know this event will accomplish.”

The event is free of charge, but registration is required and space is extremely limited. Founders, venture capitalists, and other interested professionals can register here. Sponsorship of the event is still available. If interested, please contact event director Adam Zientarski at adam@detroitblockchaincenter.org. All proceeds benefit the Detroit Blockchain Center, a Michigan non-profit.

ABOUT DETROIT BLOCKCHAIN CENTER

As a rising non-profit incubator and think-tank in Michigan, the Detroit Blockchain Center (“DBC”) will help individuals, schools, universities, small business, corporations, not-for-profits, charities, community leaders, and all areas of local, federal and foreign governments to better understand blockchain technology and unite these organizations; attract and encourage outside investments into blockchain business within Metro Detroit; and create opportunities for area Blockchain startups.

The Detroit Blockchain Center will coordinate and promote the education, adoption and growth of the Blockchain ecosystem throughout Metro Detroit, and provide resources to entrepreneurs and startups through access to education, financial resources, and business development services.” http://detroitblockchaincenter.org

ABOUT DETROIT FINTECH BAY

Detroit FinTech Bay (“DFB”) will be the leading FinTech Hub in Michigan. It will be a physical hub to incubate insightful, scalable and impactful FinTech initiatives and innovations and a foothold into the North American FinTech industry in a resurgent and fast-changing part of the United States.

Detroit FinTech Bay will partner with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, media agencies, venture capital and FinTech startups to bring the full spectrum of financial market participants and stakeholders together. We believe in partnership and collaboration to drive forward Detroit’s FinTech ecosystem. https://www.detroitfintechbay.com/

ABOUT FINTECH CONSORTIUM

The FinTech Consortium is a FinTech Incubator and ecosystem builder that aims to further the development, interaction and acceleration of the global FinTech landscape.

We foster synergies among market players, including government bodies, financial institutions, corporates, investors and innovators, who believe that technology can bring added value to the financial industry. We facilitate corporate incubation and venture acceleration as well as access to analytical tools and FinTech related resources. http://www.fintech-consortium.com