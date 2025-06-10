Platinum's stealing the spotlight in 2025, and investors are taking notice as prices moonwalk to a four-year high.

Spot platinum surged 2.7% to $1,200.95 per ounce, its loftiest level since May 2021. Platinum futures are boasting a 31.88% year-to-date gain and a 24.69% jump in the past month alone. This is all good news for investors in the abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF PPLT and the GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF PLTM.

Why Is Platinum Price Rising?

What's fueling this shiny rally? A tightening market, robust demand, and a sprinkle of investor FOMO.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) forecasts a near million-ounce supply deficit this year, according to Mining.com. This deficit is expected to be driven by strong industrial demand – think catalytic converters and lab equipment – and constrained output.

Early 2025 saw platinum flood U.S. warehouses amid tariff fears under President Donald Trump, spiking lease rates to a record 13.5% annualized in London and Zurich. "The market's been tight since December," says Ed Sterck of WPIC, noting that while NYMEX outflows may ease pressure, the deficit persists.

Platinum-backed ETFs are at a 10-month high, and spot prices now outshine futures, signaling bullish vibes.

Platinum: Technically Overbought, But Momentum Remains Strong

Technically, platinum's on a tear. Kitco’s Platinum price chart reveals that prices have climbed from $1,000 to over $1,200 in just one month, riding above the 50-day moving average – a bullish sign. The MACD's (moving average convergence/divergence) blue line soaring above the red (+42.64 vs. +30.07) screams upward momentum, while rising trading volume backs the trend's strength.

But hold your horses: the RSI at 85.92 is flashing "overbought," hinting at a possible breather. Watch $1,250 resistance – where prices might stall – or $1,139.50 support, a safety net if they dip.

Platinum's 32% YTD gain outpaces gold's 26%, but whispers on X (like Peter Schiff's "20% move in weeks!") highlight frothy sentiment.

Historical patterns – think 2020's 55% crash – suggest a pullback could loom if momentum fizzles.

For investors, platinum's a glittering opportunity, but stay nimble.

Keep an eye on that $1,250 zone and be ready to pivot if the music slows. In this tight market, platinum's dance could still have legs – or trip on its own sparkle.

