Snow Lake Energy (LITM) Shares Soar On Strategic Nuclear Reactor Venture

Snow Lake Resources Ltd LITM shares surged on Wednesday, closing up 18.18% to $4.29 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Exodys Energy to launch a new nuclear reactor development firm.

What To Know: The collaboration supports Snow Lake's expansion into the nuclear sector, aligning with its broader diversification strategy following recent uranium acquisitions in Wyoming and an equity stake in Global Uranium and Enrichment.

The newly formed "reactor company" will focus on deploying small modular reactors using proven pressurized water reactor technology. This approach prioritizes regulatory readiness and leverages existing supply chains to meet the rising energy demands of AI-powered infrastructure and hyperscale data centers.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's May 23 Executive Orders accelerating nuclear licensing and fuel security, providing strong policy tailwinds. Snow Lake will lead the commercial execution while Exodys provides technical support, particularly in nuclear fuel recycling.

Snow Lake CEO Frank Wheatley emphasized the company's goal of becoming a vertically integrated nuclear player, from uranium mining to reactor deployment. Leadership for the new company will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LITM has a 52-week high of $24.44 and a 52-week low of $1.98.

