Gold Moves Lower, Rumble Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.5% on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.06% to 42,815.78 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.90% to 19,748.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 5,962.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

U.S. building permits gained by 5.2% to an annualized rate of 1.493 million in November compared to initial estimates of 1.505 million.

Equities Trading UP



Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW shares shot up 144% to $12.23 after the company announced progress in the development of Tivoxavir Marboxi.

shares shot up 144% to $12.23 after the company announced progress in the development of Tivoxavir Marboxi. Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI got a boost, surging 212% to $3.7401 after the company issued a year-end review of its operations, as well as a look to the future.

got a boost, surging 212% to $3.7401 after the company issued a year-end review of its operations, as well as a look to the future. Rumble Inc. RUM shares were also up, gaining 86% to $13.36 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a strategic investment of $775 million from Tether.

Equities Trading DOWN

iLearningEngines, Inc. AILE shares dropped 74% to $0.2313 after the company announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

shares dropped 74% to $0.2313 after the company announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Shares of MGO Global, Inc. MGOL were down 53% to $0.4479 after the company announced the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering.

were down 53% to $0.4479 after the company announced the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering. Castellum, Inc. CTM was down, falling 30% to $0.4216 after the company announced the pricing of a $3.6 million registered direct offering of 9.47 million shares at $0.38 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $69.37 while gold traded down 0.7% at $2,626.90.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $30.235 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.0835.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.14%, Germany's DAX fell 0.18% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.03%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.28%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.22%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.82%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.50% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.64%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.12 in November compared to a revised reading of -0.5 in October.

U.S. durable goods orders fell 1.1% month-over-month to $285.1 billion in November compared to a revised 0.8% gain in October and versus market estimates of a 0.4% decline.

