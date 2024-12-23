Gold Moves Lower, Rumble Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.5% on Monday.
The Dow traded down 0.06% to 42,815.78 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.90% to 19,748.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 5,962.84.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer Likes Walmart, Recommends Buying This ‘Very, Very Good’ Financial Stock
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.
In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell by 1.2%.
Top Headline
U.S. building permits gained by 5.2% to an annualized rate of 1.493 million in November compared to initial estimates of 1.505 million.
Equities Trading UP
- Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW shares shot up 144% to $12.23 after the company announced progress in the development of Tivoxavir Marboxi.
- Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELIgot a boost, surging 212% to $3.7401 after the company issued a year-end review of its operations, as well as a look to the future.
- Rumble Inc. RUM shares were also up, gaining 86% to $13.36 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a strategic investment of $775 million from Tether.
Equities Trading DOWN
- iLearningEngines, Inc. AILE shares dropped 74% to $0.2313 after the company announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Shares of MGO Global, Inc. MGOL were down 53% to $0.4479 after the company announced the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering.
- Castellum, Inc. CTM was down, falling 30% to $0.4216 after the company announced the pricing of a $3.6 million registered direct offering of 9.47 million shares at $0.38 per share.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $69.37 while gold traded down 0.7% at $2,626.90.
Silver traded up 0.9% to $30.235 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.0835.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.14%, Germany's DAX fell 0.18% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.03%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.28%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.22%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.82%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.50% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.64%.
Economics
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.12 in November compared to a revised reading of -0.5 in October.
- U.S. durable goods orders fell 1.1% month-over-month to $285.1 billion in November compared to a revised 0.8% gain in October and versus market estimates of a 0.4% decline.
- U.S. building permits gained by 5.2% to an annualized rate of 1.493 million in November compared to initial estimates of 1.505 million.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.