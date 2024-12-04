Buy Baby Buy: 3 Energy Stocks Riding The Trump Presidential Victory

America’s president-elect is set to introduce a series of new energy-focused policies, rolling back regulatory red tape introduced by the Biden administration. Energy stocks, including a handful of drilling and exploration companies, rallied on the stock market following Trump's victory on November 5.

Trump's plans will mean rolling back climate-focused efforts, including those under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), removing exportation restrictions for liquefied natural gas (LNG), bolstering exploration on federal land, and increasing off-shore production. The new policy package would form part of Trump's "drill baby drill" campaign while emphasizing domestic production and exportation of non-renewables.

By aligning key promises made during his campaign, Trump's fossil fuel agenda could help ignite the energy sector following years of conservative performance. The last couple of years have seen investors turning cold on the energy sector and instead focus more on high-yielding tech stocks.

Regulatory pressures, geopolitical tensions, economic volatility, and a series of energy price crunches have sent energy and oil stocks tumbling. However, despite the more modest performance, the S&P 500 Energy (Sector) is up 12.74% year-to-date, compared to the S&P Global Clean Energy Index which is down -21.28% since the turn of the year.

Investors wanting to diversify their portfolios could see promising results, as next year is looking to present plenty of new opportunities. With the energy, oil, and gas sectors seeing a revival under Trump, a handful of household names could benefit from his policies in the next four years.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners EDP operates four primary business segments, which include natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemical products, and natural gas. The company has roughly 29 natural gas processing plants in North America and operates several key crude oil pipeline systems throughout Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

Enterprise operates as an integrated midstream energy company, providing transportation, storage, and distribution services to major exploration companies. By playing the middleman, Enterprise has largely been shielded from volatile energy price fluctuations experienced over the last few years.

By the numbers, Enterprise delivered modest but impressive results for the third quarter, ending September 30. Overall, the company reported $13.7 billion in revenue, up approximately 14.81% year over year. Net income rose 8% to $1.4 billion, or $0.64 per unit on a fully adjusted basis, compared to $1.3 billion in Q3 2023.

Following the U.S. election, EPD shares rose more than 15% further adding to its ongoing robust performance. Since the turn of the year, share prices have climbed more than 26%. Enterprise shows relative strength and long-term developments could play in the company's favor.

Global Partners

Global Partners GLP holds a mixed portfolio of energy-focused businesses, providing transportation and distribution solutions to a line of wholesale, commercial, and retail customers across the United States.

With a vertically integrated distribution network, Global Partners creates energy and fossil fuel supply chain dependency for millions of customers across the Northeast. In total, the company has roughly 1,700 retail stations and helps to fill more than one million automobile gas tanks every day.

Third-quarter results were modest, in most aspects, with revenue up 4.77% to $4.4 billion for the period ending September 30. Elsewhere, the company reported a 315.87% year-over-year improvement in net cash flow of $305 million for the quarterly period.

This year, the company has aligned its strategy to meet growing volume demand across its key business segments, including Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations. In the last 11 months, the company has integrated 29 new terminals, and capitalized on more favorable conditions in the Wholesale and Commercial segments.

More than this, at the beginning of November, the company announced the acquisition of the ExxonMobil terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island. This transaction will help increase its existing terminal network, adding more than 959,730 barrels of storage and a deep-water dock.

Share prices remain elevated, and have climbed more than 32% this year. GLP is up 9.37% from its peak in June, and post-election performance added more than 17% to its value.

Texas Pacific Land

Trading since 1888, Texas Pacific Land TPL is one of the most established land and resource management companies in the U.S. and holds operations across 19 different counties.

Its revenue stream is divided into several segments, including oil and gas royalties, commercial leases, material and land sales, and easements. In addition to this, Texas Pacific operates key water and operation services, including water sourcing, infrastructure development, water tracking, well tracking, and data analytics.

It's like they say, "Everything is bigger and better in Texas" and with TLP the sky seems to be the limit. During the third quarter earnings report, the company announced several key highlights, including the acquisition of mineral interest across more than 4,106 net royalty acres, and acquired approximately 4,120 surface acres and other surface-related acres.

Royalty production currently stands at 28.3 thousand barrels of oil per day. The company now holds a royalty acreage of 6.9 net well permits, 11.8 net drilled and uncompleted wells, and 79.2 net producing wells.

By the numbers, revenue rose 9.87% year over year to $173.56 million. Consolidated net income of $106.6 million, equated to $4.63 per diluted share. Elsewhere on their balance sheet, the company announced a special cash dividend of $10.00 per share and a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share paid in September.

Perhaps the most attractive part of buying TPL is how much share performance has surged this year. Since the beginning of the year, TPL has climbed by more than 206% and is already up more than 79% since the start of the fourth quarter through November 28.

Beyond its share performance, TPL holds plenty of growing momentum. For dividend-focused investors, this could be an option that delivers results, and perhaps benefit from more petroleum-focused policies in the coming years.

Energy Stocks: Conclusion

The energy sector could see a new light once Trump takes office. Increased regulatory support and higher exploration opportunities could present the energy sector with much-needed revival. Investors looking to benefit from this increased activity should look for energy and oil companies that present upside potential, but are shielded from volatile price changes. The next four years could bring big changes for the sector and could see investors turning from tech to energy as a more lucrative and reliable source of income.

Disclosure: No positions and no conflicts of interest.