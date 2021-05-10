 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of Southern Copper Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares are trading higher amid continued strength in the price of copper, which has reached all-time highs. 

Copper prices have surged recently as hopes of an economic rebound lift demand outlook for the commodity. 

Southern Copper Corp is an integrated producer of copper and other minerals and operates the mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 7.1% higher at $82.33. The stock has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $83.29. 

