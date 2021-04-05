After The Recent Run In Steel, Pro Trader Expects Volatility In Stocks Like Nucor

Rob Friesen, president and COO of Bright Trading, discussed market seasonality and the recent run in the markets on Benzinga's "At The Close" YouTube show last week.

Benzinga's Joel Elconin focused on the chart for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and asked Friesen about the recent run-up in steel.

"The thing is, people have to sit through a little bit of the volatility in this space too because its not going to roll out tomorrow. This is a longer play for infrastructure," Friesen said.

"Institutionally, I think they would buy the down days in some of these names."

Nucor Stock Performance: Nucor shares were up 1.03% at $80.70 at last check Monday.

Nucor is up about 30% over a one-month period and 120% in the last year.

Earnings: Nucor is expected to report earnings later this month. Last quarter, Nucor reported EPS of $1.34 versus a $1.22 consensus estimate.

