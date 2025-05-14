Legal Cannabis, 10 Years Later: Real Data From The First Country To Do It

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo

As debates over cannabis reform continue across the globe, one country has a full decade of experience to draw from—and it just lost the man who helped make it happen.

This week, José "Pepe" Mujica, the former Uruguayan president who oversaw the world's first full legalization of adult-use cannabis, passed away at the age of 89. Widely revered for his humility, progressive ideals and radical honesty, Mujica's cannabis law was never about business; it was about dismantling hypocrisy and improving public health.

A decade later, the legacy of that 2013 law was front and center at C-Days 2025, a global cannabis and psychedelics summit held in Barcelona. Speaking at the event, Mercedes Ponce de León, founder of Latinnabis and director of Expo Cannabis Uruguay, offered a data-rich overview of Uruguay's cannabis model: its results, its limits and what it can teach the rest of the world.

Three Legal Channels, Over 100,000 Registered Consumers

Uruguay's adult-use system offers three legal pathways for non-medical cannabis access:

Home grow: Up to 6 flowering female plants and 480 grams per year.

Cannabis clubs: Non-profit associations of 15 to 45 members, with up to 99 plants and a 40-gram monthly cap per person.

Pharmacies: Up to 10 grams per week, sold in 5-gram packs, with four THC-limited strains authorized (up to 20% THC).

As of early 2025, 102,125 users were officially registered across these access points:

11,465 home growers

15,162 cannabis club members

75,498 pharmacy purchasers

There are also more than 460 licensed clubs and 40 pharmacies participating in the program.

What's Available In Pharmacies—And At What Cost?

Uruguay's state-controlled pharmacy model currently offers four cannabis strains, each with a unique THC/CBD profile and pricing structure:

Strain %THC %CBD Psychoactivity Price (UYU) Approx. USD Alfa ≤9 ≥3 Medium/Low $470 $11.24 Beta ≤9 ≥3 Medium/Low $490 $11.71 Gamma ≤15 ≤1 High $550 $13.15 Épsilon ≤20 ≤1 High $600 $14.34

While pharmacies remain the most used access point, Mercedes Ponce de León noted that restrictions on potency, format and availability continue to limit impact and consumer satisfaction.

Is It Working?

Yes, though not without caveats. According to official data shared during her presentation:

Problematic cannabis use has remained stable at 2.1% since 2011.

Overall cannabis consumption declined from 14.6% in 2018 to 12.3% in 2024.

Average age of first use rose from 18 to 20 years.

The illicit market has shrunk significantly.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's 2024 National Drug Survey showed that 37% of cannabis users now access the plant through legal means.

What Still Needs Work?

Despite strong public health outcomes, the model faces several persistent challenges:

Lack of product variety and innovation

Uneven geographic access, with few pharmacies outside major cities

Logistical and financial barriers to exports

A broader drug policy framework that remains punitive in other areas

Ponce de León outlined four priority actions for 2025 and beyond:

Foster stronger public-private collaboration Invest in research and development Update regulations to expand legal access and improve user experience Integrate Uruguay into global markets through ethical and sustainable trade

What’s Next?

Uruguay did what many countries are still debating: build a legal cannabis system that reduces harm, shrinks the illicit market and respects consumer rights. The outcomes are measurable. But so are the gaps.

In Ponce de León's words, "The positive impact is proven. But if the framework isn't updated—if access doesn't expand and innovation isn't guaranteed—the model risks becoming symbolic rather than functional."

As the world mourns the passing of Pepe Mujica, Uruguay's cannabis experiment stands as part of his lasting legacy. The road ahead will determine whether that legacy deepens—or stalls.

