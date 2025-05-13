José "Pepe" Mujica, former president of Uruguay and one of the world's most respected progressive leaders, passed away at 89.

Known globally for his humility, straight talk and devotion to public service, Mujica is perhaps most widely remembered for his role in making Uruguay the first country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis.

A Historic First

In 2013, while serving as president, Mujica led Uruguay through the passage of a groundbreaking cannabis regulation law, transforming marijuana from a criminalized substance into a state-regulated market.

The move wasn't designed for commercial gain or global recognition. Mujica framed it instead as a pragmatic response to drug trafficking, arguing that the real solution was to undercut illegal markets. As he put it in 2012: "We believe we're spoiling the market for drug traffickers because the real problem is drug trafficking, not marijuana."

More than a decade later, Uruguay remains a model for cannabis policy reform around the world. Mujica's leadership continues to influence global drug policy debates.

Cannabis, Justice And Social Reform

For Mujica, cannabis was never just about the plant. It was about public health, safety and dignity. Uruguay's unique model allowed for legal purchase through pharmacies, home cultivation and cannabis clubs—a tripartite structure focused on limiting abuse and maximizing citizen freedom.

In one of his last cannabis-related public appearances, Mujica addressed a cannabis seminar in Chile, urging policymakers to innovate: "If you want change, you can't keep doing the same things," he said.

A Legacy Beyond Borders

Mujica's impact on the global cannabis movement is evident in the many activists, scientists and entrepreneurs who still reference his policy decisions as foundational.

In a feature by El Planteo, filmmakers exploring cannabis history recount discovering “Che” Guevara's diary while interviewing Mujica, illustrating how Mujica's cannabis advocacy intersected with larger cultural and political conversations.

Another profile, focused on cannabis breeder Javier "El Zurdo" González, highlights Mujica's significance in shaping Uruguay as a global hub for cannabis research and development.

Even in recent political analyses, Mujica's legacy continues to guide the country's policy direction. As El Planteo explored here, debates around cannabis regulation in Uruguay's current administration still reference Mujica's foundational law.

Global Reactions

News of Mujica's death prompted tributes from leaders around the world, including Uruguay's President Yamandú Orsi, who wrote: "We will miss you deeply, dear Old Man. Thank you for all you gave us and for your profound love for the people."

Across Latin America and Europe, many recognized Mujica not just as a former president but as a moral compass in turbulent times.

Final Reflection

Pepe Mujica often spoke about freedom not in terms of wealth but in how one spends their time. As he once said: "If I live with simplicity, I have more time to nurture my relationships and passions. That is called freedom." And that's exactly how he lived.

Through his radical simplicity and deeply pragmatic leadership, Mujica helped destigmatize cannabis and positioned it as a public policy tool rather than a cultural taboo.

As the world continues to move toward legalization and regulation, Mujica's legacy stands as a reminder that real change comes from courage and from putting people first.

