Cannabis Creator Koala Puffs Unveils THCa Brand With National Shipping

Anjela G., the cannabis content creator known to over a million followers as Koala Puffs, has officially launched her own THCa product line: Puffs by Koala. The new brand debuted on May 5, 2025, with a private launch event in Hollywood, California, marking a new chapter in the influencer's transition from digital creator to cannabis entrepreneur.

Puffs by Koala offers nationwide discreet shipping and aims to provide consumers, especially those in non-legal states, with access to a curated selection of products that meet rigorous quality standards. According to her team, all products are lab-tested and hand-selected by Anjela, who personally taste-tested 13 different strains before selecting the four that made it into the initial release.

“You don't have to rely on your local plug. You can get what you want, when you want it,” her team shared.

The launch event featured appearances from notable creators such as Tipsy Bartender and VibeWithChu, and included product sampling and photo ops with a custom blunt crafted by Weavers. The product line is available through the official Puffs by Koala website.

Under current federal law, THCa flower—when derived from hemp and containing less than 0.3% delta-9 THC—is legal to ship across state lines. While the product converts to psychoactive THC when heated, its raw form falls under the 2018 Farm Bill, allowing brands like Puffs by Koala to serve customers in states where regulated cannabis is not yet available.

The new venture illustrates a broader shift in cannabis marketing, where creators are leveraging their platforms to introduce consumer-facing products that reflect their personal brand and values. For Anjela G., Puffs by Koala blends content, advocacy and commerce—delivering not just flower, but a message of access and quality.

Read next: From Cannabis YouTuber To Spotify Star: Dope As Yola Says ‘Word Of Mouth Beats Ads’

Photo courtesy of Koala Puffs