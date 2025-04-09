Cannabis Stays Legal In Germany Following New Coalition Deal

Germany's newly formed CDU/CSU-SPD coalition will not roll back the country's cannabis legalization law, known as CanG, despite internal pressure from Bavaria's conservative leadership. Instead, the government will proceed with a scheduled evaluation of the policy in late 2025, leaving the current legal framework unchanged for now.

The decision marks a significant moment for Europe's largest economy, which became one of the most progressive cannabis markets on the continent when it removed cannabis from the country's Narcotics List in 2024. As of April 1, 2024, adults in Germany are permitted to cultivate, possess and consume limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. Since July 1, 2024, individuals have also been able to apply to form cannabis cultivation associations under strict guidelines.

According to ICBC, "no changes to the law are reportedly being made right now, although future evaluations will occur as part of the coalition agreement."

Coalition Talks Spark Debate, But End In Compromise

As MDR Aktuell reported, the reversal of cannabis legalization "is not included in the coalition agreement of the Union and SPD." This outcome represents a compromise between factions within the new black-red coalition, particularly following weeks of lobbying by the Christian Social Union (CSU) to reinstate prohibition.

"The CSU had pushed for this during coalition negotiations but was unable to prevail," MDR noted. While the coalition agreement does not eliminate legalization, it does include a commitment to assess the policy's effects. The agreement states that there will be "a neutral evaluation of the law on the legalization of cannabis" beginning in autumn 2025, with results expected the following year.

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann voiced his opposition just days before the coalition agreement was finalized. "We want to reverse the mistake made by the traffic light coalition and ban cannabis again," Herrmann told the Augsburger Allgemeine. He added that interior ministers across party lines agreed on this position and called the belief that legalization would weaken criminal networks "completely deceptive."

The CDU, by contrast, adopted a less combative tone. CDU parliamentary group vice chair Thorsten Frei stated in early March that cannabis was "not a focus for the CDU" during negotiations. This opened the door for a policy compromise.

SPD leaders largely remained silent during coalition talks. However, Germany's federal drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert of the SPD, later defended the existing law. "It has made an important contribution to a more honest and decriminalized approach to drugs," he told Bayern Mediengruppe newspapers. Blienert added that Germany needs "an addiction policy that protects, helps and supports, and is not based on assumptions and prejudices." He encouraged waiting for the evaluation results before considering changes.

Bavaria Maintains A Hardline Position

Although the national law remains in effect, Bavaria continues to pursue restrictive cannabis policies at the state level. Health Minister Judith Gerlach said that "not a single permit has been issued so far" for cannabis cultivation associations in Bavaria, making it the only German state without legal cultivation beyond private homes. "The legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes must now be quickly and completely reversed," Gerlach stated to the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Had the CDU/CSU succeeded in including a rollback in the coalition deal, it could have forced the dissolution of legal cannabis clubs in states like Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, where associations have already been licensed. For now, those clubs remain legal.

Medical Sector And Research See Continued Gains

One of the most transformative elements of the CanG law—removing cannabis from the Narcotics List—remains untouched. According to ICBC, the change "drastically improved safe access to medical cannabis in Germany, made the medical cannabis supply chain more efficient, and removed some of the barriers to medical cannabis research."

Germany's legalization model also includes ongoing pilot trials for cannabis sales in specific municipalities, with more than two dozen applications under review.

Meanwhile, some medical professionals continue to express concern. German Medical Association president Klaus Reinhardt told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung that legalization threatens youth health, calling it a "misconception" that the policy reduces harm. In contrast, addiction researcher Jakob Manthey, speaking to MDR Aktuell, advocated for "more scientific rigor" in cannabis policy debates.

All Eyes On The 2025 Evaluation

With legalization intact but its future uncertain, the upcoming 2025 evaluation will likely play a pivotal role in shaping Germany's long-term cannabis policy. The coalition has committed to keeping the assessment open-ended and evidence-based.

For now, cannabis cultivation clubs can continue operating, and personal use remains legal nationwide—except where limited by local restrictions. Germany's decision to stay the course provides a measure of stability to both patients and the emerging industry, even as the political discourse remains far from settled.

Photo: Shutterstock