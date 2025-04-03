Why Cannabis Accessory Brands Are Rushing To Expand Globally

The cannabis accessories industry is experiencing explosive global growth. As legalization spreads across North America, Europe and beyond, demand for high-quality pre-rolls, rolling papers and smoking gear is surging. But only companies that master large-scale manufacturing, supply chain efficiency and global market differentiation will dominate.

Few businesses exemplify this shift better than Hemper and Hara Supply, two rapidly expanding enterprises meeting skyrocketing global demand. Co-founded by Bryan Gerber, Ravjot “RJ” Bhasin, Henry Kochhar and Thai Tran, Hemper focuses on consumer smoking accessories, while Hara Supply specializes in manufacturing pre-roll cones and packaging solutions for cannabis brands worldwide.

“We started the company together about ten years ago,” says Gerber, CEO of both Hemper and Hara Supply. “RJ handles manufacturing in India—most of his tasks involve that, along with international expansion.”

By balancing branding, supply chain efficiency and international expansion, Hemper and Hara Supply have positioned themselves at the center of the fast-growing pre-rolled cone segment—valued at $524.18 million in 2022 and expected to reach $12.55 billion by 2028, with a 69.78% CAGR.

From Subscription Boxes To Industry Dominance

Hemper started as a subscription box service, but quickly outgrew its niche. It evolved into a multichannel operation spanning direct-to-consumer sales, wholesale distribution and large-scale manufacturing through Hara Supply.

“Hara Supply is our contract manufacturing side—we make pre-roll cones, combustible products, packaging, and other cannabis industry supply products,” explains RJ Bhasin, CFO of Hara Supply. “Hemper focuses on the consumer market, with brands like Goody Glass and Smoke Fiends. We sell to both B2C and B2B customers.”

While influencer-driven product drops often steal the spotlight, it's contract manufacturing where the real revenue lies—and that side of the business requires just as much strategic marketing.

“A lot of it revolves around compliance: rules, regulations and testing,” says Thai Tran, chief creative officer at Hara Supply. “Different states have different rules, and we have to streamline that communication with our customers, many of whom are MSOs or cannabis brands.”

Beyond regulations, Hara Supply has built its reputation on transparency and quality control.

“We provide education on where our paper comes from, how it's produced and ensure ethical manufacturing,” says Bhasin. “Many competitors use sweatshops—we don't. We have good manufacturing practices and certifications that set us apart. Transparency is key, especially when working with MSOs. They need to know they can trust our process.”

Revolutionizing Pre-Roll Manufacturing

For years, rolling papers from India were met with skepticism.

“When we first started making cones in India, there was skepticism,” says Bhasin. “People assumed they were low quality and made in sweatshops. We had to educate customers that our factories are different: we own them, they are ethical and our products pass any test. We have an open-door policy; anyone can visit our factories in India.”

That supply chain transparency has become a major selling point.

“While we haven't seen recalls in the cannabis industry like in food, we believe there should be systems in place to track down to the fiber level,” says Gerber. “That's why we use Republic Paper—they can track everything from fiber to finished bobbins, and we track from bobbin to cone. It gives MSOs peace of mind.”

Market Growth And Scale: A Billion-Dollar Boom

The cannabis accessories industry is expanding at an unprecedented rate:

The pre-rolled cones market was valued at $524.18 million in 2022 and is projected to hit $12.55 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 69.78%.

Hara Supply dominates with a 37.91% market share in the pre-rolled cone sector in 2023.

The global smoking accessories market—which includes rolling papers, lighters, pipes and vaporizers—was valued at $64.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $91.9 billion by 2030.

By focusing on customization, ethical manufacturing practices and supply chain efficiency, Hara Supply continues to lead this rapidly expanding market.

The Cone vs. Straight Joint Debate

While some traditionalists still prefer straight pre-rolls, cones have taken over.

“There's part of the community that doesn't like the cigarette-style roll,” says Gerber. “Cones are easier for filling machines. The tube style is harder to fill with existing filling machines.”

“Also, the aerodynamics of the cone makes for a better pull,” adds Tran. “And if a straight roll canoes, you're done. With a cone, you can save it and relight the other side.”

As automation struggles to perfectly pack straight pre-rolls, cones offer a more consistent smoking experience—a trend that Hara Supply is capitalizing on by scaling its glass-tipped, ceramic-tipped and wood-tipped custom cones for brands looking to differentiate their products.

Expanding Beyond Borders

The cannabis industry isn't just booming in North America. Global markets are opening up fast, and Hara Supply is leading the charge.

“We did the InterTabac trade show in Germany and Spannabis in Spain, which helped us break into European markets,” says Gerber. “We now distribute in the UK, Spain (through Plantasaur), Poland, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, the Netherlands and France. We're also targeting the coffee shop market.”

In Europe, the coffee shop model is proving to be a major opportunity.

“A good coffee shop in Barcelona goes through about 15,000 pre-rolls a week,” says Bhasin. “Some of them use between 6 to 10 million cones per year.”

Germany's experimental cannabis model and Switzerland's ongoing cannabis trials have also created new pockets of demand.

“The Netherlands is always strong because of the coffee shop model, but now we're seeing real traction in Germany and Switzerland,” explains Tran. “Israel is also a solid buyer, and we're starting to see movement in South America.”

Where The Market Is Headed

Logistics and supply chain precision will be critical as the global pre-roll industry scales.

“A full shipment can contain anywhere from 5 to 9 million cones, depending on how it’s packed,” says Gerber. “When you're operating at this scale, shipping logistics and production efficiency become critical.”

The next wave of innovation? Terpene-infused rolling papers, cones and unique packaging solutions.

“The market is evolving and we're evolving with it,” says Tran.

With Hara Supply's expansion across North America, Europe and emerging markets, one thing is clear: The companies that master scale, innovation and supply chain precision will dominate the future of cannabis accessories.

Photos courtesy of Hemper