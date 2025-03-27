Kosher-For-Passover THC Gummies Are Here: A Historic First For Jewish Cannabis Lovers

Observant Jews can finally enjoy cannabis during Passover—without breaking tradition. Tokin' Jew, the viral Jewish cannabis brand reaching 30 million people monthly, has launched what is believed to be the world's first officially certified kosher-for-Passover THC gummies. Under the strict supervision of Mehadrin, one of the most respected kosher authorities, these gummies open a new frontier for faith-based cannabis consumption.

Breaking Barriers: Cannabis And Jewish Law

With nearly one in four Jewish adults in the U.S. reporting cannabis use and states like New York and California seeing a rise in kosher dispensaries, Jewish engagement with cannabis is expanding. But for the most observant, access has remained a challenge, especially on holidays like Passover, when dietary restrictions eliminate most edibles and Jewish law prohibits lighting up.

“For plenty of people, cannabis is either self-care or sacred—but if you keep kosher, your options basically disappear around Passover,” said Ben Kraim, co-founder of Tokin' Jew. “We wanted to fix that. This isn't just about launching another gummy—it's about making sure everyone in the tribe gets to enjoy, no matter how strictly they observe.”

The First-Ever Passover-Friendly THC Gummy

Passover's dietary laws prohibit chametz (leavened grains like wheat, oats, corn and barley), which means traditional edibles—including mainstream gummies—are off-limits. Tokin' Chews developed a 100% chametz-free, halachically approved formula, marking a major breakthrough in kosher cannabis.

The gummies debut in two symbolic flavors:

Blood Orange: A nod to the first plague of Egypt (15mg THC, 5mg CBD)

4 Cups (Grape): Honoring the four glasses of wine at the Seder (5mg THC, 5mg CBD)

Unlike traditional cannabis products, these gummies can be quietly enjoyed without lighting up, making them ideal for observant Jews during Shabbat and holidays when smoking is forbidden.

Inclusive And Discreet Access

While kosher cannabis has gained some traction, many observant Jews still avoid dispensaries due to social stigma or religious concerns. To solve this, Tokin' Chews offers discreet nationwide shipping, allowing customers to receive their orders privately at home.

“At its heart, this is about making space for everyone,” said Kraim. “Jewish life comes with a lot of beautiful boundaries—but cannabis has always had a quiet place in the culture. Now even the most observant Jews can take part without stepping outside the lines.”

This groundbreaking launch bridges faith, tradition and plant medicine in a way never seen before. Available for a limited time, these historic kosher-for-Passover THC gummies can be ordered exclusively at TokinChews.com.

Lead image courtesy of Tokin’ Jew