Snoop Dogg Launches Dogg Woods Blunt Wraps, New Podcast

Snoop Dogg has never been just a rapper. He's a cultural icon, a business mogul and, undeniably, one of the most influential figures in cannabis. This week, at the CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas, he solidified his place in the smoking industry with the official launch of Dogg Woods Signature Blunt Wraps.

The cannabis industry expo served as the perfect stage for Snoop's latest venture, as he unveiled his all-natural, slow-burning blunt wraps to an eager crowd. To mark the occasion, he hosted a blunt-rolling competition, personally judging contenders as they showcased their skills.

The event reached its climax when Snoop, in full DJ Snoopadelic mode, took over the booth for his smoking lifestyle website, SWED.com, spinning a live set that had the crowd vibing.

A New Era For Blunts?

Snoop's affinity for blunts is no secret. But this time, he's making a shift, moving away from his longtime go-to wrap and introducing something he believes is superior. Crafted from broadleaf tobacco, Dogg Woods blunt wraps are designed for a smooth, slow burn that enhances both flavor and experience.

"Smoking is about more than just the blunt—it's about the moments, the laughter and the connections you share with your people," said Snoop Dogg. "I made these wraps so everyone can roll up something smooth and enjoy those good vibes together."

Whether rolled by seasoned hands or first-time users, the wraps promise an elevated experience, making it easier for smokers to craft the perfect blunt.

Expanding The SWED.com Empire

The launch of Dogg Woods wraps is just one part of Snoop's growing footprint in the cannabis lifestyle market. His booth at CHAMPS also showcased an array of smoking accessories, including rolling papers, glass pipes, hemp-based products and curated hemp flower — all available at SWED.com, his rapidly growing e-commerce platform.

Since its December launch, SWED.com has gained traction as a destination for cannabis culture, blending Snoop's signature style with high-quality products. More than just a retail hub, the platform also offers exclusive Death Row Records merchandise, bringing together music and cannabis under one roof.

Introducing ‘SWED Sessions’

Further cementing his influence in the space, Snoop unveiled “SWED Sessions,” a brand-new podcast hosted by cannabis advocate Tammy Pettigrew. Designed as an insider's look at the culture, the show will feature exclusive interviews with Snoop Dogg and other high-profile guests, exploring the latest trends, business moves and personal stories shaping the industry.

With a strategic mix of product launches, media expansion and cultural engagement, Snoop continues to elevate his presence in the cannabis world. Dogg Woods blunt wraps, already available at SWED.com, are just the latest step in what's shaping up to be another defining chapter in his storied career.

Photo courtesy of SWED