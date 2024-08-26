Inside Snoop Dogg's New Cannabis Store Chain: 'Smoke Weed Every Day'

Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and longtime cannabis advocate, has officially entered the cannabis retail market with his own chain of stores called S.W.E.D., an acronym for the memorable phrase “Smoke Weed Every Day.” This venture is more than a business move, it’s a testament to Snoop’s lifelong love for the plant and his commitment to cannabis culture. With locations in Los Angeles and Amsterdam, Snoop’s brand is rapidly becoming a key player in the global cannabis scene.

Snoop's Cannabis Retail Journey

As a cultural icon closely tied to the legalization movement, Snoop Dogg has been a visible advocate for cannabis for decades. His step into the retail cannabis industry with the cannabis store chain, Smoke Weed Every Day, is a natural progression. The first S.W.E.D. location opened its doors in July, near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), a prime spot for both locals and travelers alike. This isn't your typical dispensary; it's a multi-faceted cultural hub that brings Snoop's world to life​.

Global Reach: The Amsterdam Launch Of Smoke Weed Every Day Cannabis Stores

Not content with dominating the West Coast, Snoop expanded his cannabis store chain, Smoke Weed Every Day, to Amsterdam – a city known worldwide for its relaxed cannabis laws and vibrant culture. The new coffeeshop opened in August, offering exclusive strains, handpicked by Snoop himself, along with edibles and cannabis accessories. The Amsterdam location is a reflection of Snoop's long-standing relationship with the city, which he says has always embraced cannabis just as much as he has​.

What Makes S.W.E.D. Stand Out?

Smoke Weed Every Day cannabis stores are more than just a place to buy weed, they are fully immersive experiences. Walking into S.W.E.D. feels like stepping into Snoop Dogg's universe, where cannabis, music and culture intersect. The stores feature memorabilia from Snoop's career, including a chair from his Death Row Records days and walls graffitied with his handwritten sayings.

The products sold at these stores are top-tier, from premium cannabis strains to carefully curated edibles and accessories. Each product reflects Snoop’s personal touch, making every purchase a connection to his lifestyle.

A New Era In Cannabis Retail

Snoop Dogg has long been vocal about his belief in cannabis as a force for good, both socially and medically. Through the Smoke Weed Every Day chain, he is offering high-quality products as well as pushing for cannabis normalization. The store's aesthetic and design work to remove any lingering stigmas around cannabis use, presenting it as a mainstream, enjoyable part of life.

FAQ: Smoke Weed Every Day Cannabis Stores

Q: Where are the Cannabis Store Smoke Weed Every Day locations?

A: Currently, S.W.E.D. has stores in Los Angeles and Amsterdam. The LA store is located near LAX, and the Amsterdam coffeeshop opened in August 2024​.

Q: What products are available at Snoop Dogg's cannabis stores?

A: The stores feature premium cannabis products, including exclusive strains, edibles, and accessories, all curated by Snoop Dogg​.

Q: What makes S.W.E.D. different from other cannabis stores?

A: Snoop's personal involvement in curating products and designing the store environment makes S.W.E.D. unique. The stores are not just dispensaries but also cultural hubs celebrating Snoop's music career and cannabis advocacy​.

Image courtesy of SWED

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.