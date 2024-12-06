'Oregonians Have High Standards When It Comes To Their Weed' Says Mike Tyson, As Products Launch Throughout State

Carma HoldCo Inc., a global house of brands announced the launch of TYSON 2.0 products in Oregon. These products are created by Mike Tyson in partnership with Hotbox Farms. Oregon cannabis consumers now have access to TYSON 2.0's signature cannabis products, including vapes, edibles, flower and pre-rolls at OLCC retail locations throughout the state.

"It's been a goal of mine to bring our premium products to Oregon from the beginning," stated Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "Like me, Oregonians have high standards when it comes to their weed. With a partner like Hotbox who shares our commitment to quality, I'm sure they'll love what we're bringing to the table."

The TYSON 2.0 lineup for Oregon includes Mike Bites—ear-shaped, cannabis-infused gummies made famous nationwide—as well as a selection of other edibles like Night Bites, which are infused with CBN for nighttime relaxation. Additionally, Oregon consumers will be able to enjoy a variety of vapes, featuring 510-thread cartridges and all-in-one vape devices, alongside premium flower and expertly crafted pre-rolls.

Read Also: Mike Tyson’s Marijuana Brand TYSON 2.0 Expands To Arizona Via Partnership With Desert Fairways

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

‘A Diverse Lineup’

"Oregon is a seasoned adult-use cannabis market, and bringing TYSON 2.0 here makes perfect sense in our journey to offer premium cannabis products nationwide,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. “Our partnership with Hotbox Farms, a brand that shares our passion for quality and innovation, allows us to introduce Mike's products to even more cannabis enthusiasts in Oregon. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet the expectations of discerning consumers, whether they’re first-time users or long-time fans."

Steven Meland, co-owner of Hotbox Farms, echoed this sentiment. "At Hotbox Farms, we take pride in collaborating with the best in the industry, and partnering with TYSON 2.0 is no exception. Oregon consumers can look forward to a diverse lineup of premium edibles, vapes, and flower that elevate their cannabis experience, knowing that the dispensaries we supply offer products backed by both innovation and quality."

TYSON 2.0 products are now available at locations across Oregon including Hotbox Farms, High Supply, The Red Eye, Cookies Ontario, and will be rolling out to additional retail locations in the coming weeks.

The news comes on the heels of TYSON 2.0's debut in Jamaica in partnership with NUGL Inc’s NUGL Kaya Group, the company launched its popular line of infused pre-rolls, vapes, pre-packaged flower and concentrates to Jamaican consumers. Initially, TYSON products are available at Kaya Herb House locations in St. Ann, Falmouth and in Kingston, with plans to expand into additional retail outlets across Jamaica.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of Leonard Zhukovsky via Shutterstock