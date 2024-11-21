Long-Term Study Reveals Cannabis May Slow Cognitive Decline: Everything You Need To Know

A decades-long Danish study has found no significant link between cannabis use and increased age-related cognitive decline in men, challenging persistent stereotypes about cannabis consumers.

Key Findings

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen followed 5,162 men over an average of 44 years, examining cognitive aging from early adulthood to late midlife.

See Also: Study Reveals Psychedelic Ritual Cocktail In Ancient Egyptian Mug

Contrary to common assumptions, the study revealed that cannabis users experienced slightly less cognitive decline than non-users. The average cognitive decline across the participants was 6.2 IQ points, with cannabis users showing 1.3 fewer IQ points of decline compared to non-users.

The findings, published in the journal Brain and Behavior, align with prior studies suggesting cannabis use is not associated with greater cognitive impairment in adulthood.

However, the researchers caution that further investigations are necessary to determine if these results indicate no adverse long-term effects or if the effects of cannabis use dissipate over time.

Expert Reactions

"These results contradict one of the more prominent and longstanding stereotypes about cannabis and cannabis consumers,” said Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

"It is even more unfortunate that studies refuting these long-held stereotypes seldom receive the type of mainstream attention they deserve."

Context And Broader Implications

While this study adds to evidence refuting claims of significant cognitive decline in cannabis users, it is essential to note the distinction between adult and adolescent cannabis exposure.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that heavy cannabis use during adolescence may cause permanent changes to the developing brain, which continues to mature until approximately age 25.

In contrast, a separate recent study found no adverse effects on brain structure or cognitive function among adult medical cannabis users after a year of consistent use.

Read Next: