Study Reveals Psychedelic Ritual Cocktail In Ancient Egyptian Mug

A 2,000-year-old Egyptian mug, known as a Bes mug, was used to consume a potent concoction of psychedelic substances, alcohol and human bodily fluids, according to new research. The study, published in Scientific Reports, utilized advanced chemical and DNA analysis to uncover the complex composition of the mug’s last contents.

The Mug And Its Mythical Connection

The artifact, housed at the Tampa Museum of Art, features the head of Bes, an Egyptian deity linked to protection, fertility and joy. During the Ptolemaic period (330–30 BCE), Bes also took on mystical and oracular roles, often associated with transformative rituals.

Researchers analyzed residues scraped from the inner walls of the mug and identified psychoactive substances such as Peganum harmala (Syrian rue) and Nymphaea caerulea (blue water lily). Syrian rue contains alkaloids like harmine and harmaline, known for inducing dream-like visions, while blue water lily is linked to mild sedative and euphoric effects.

Ritual And Symbolism

Researchers said the mug was used in fertility-related rituals reenacting Egyptian myths. “These substances reveal the sophistication of ancient Egyptian ritual practices,” said study author Enrico Greco to Newsweek. “Their use highlights a deliberate attempt to connect with the divine through physical and spiritual transformation.”

In addition to psychoactive plants, the mixture contained fermented alcoholic liquids, honey, sesame seeds, pine nuts, licorice and grapes. Unexpectedly, the analysis also revealed proteins from human bodily fluids such as blood, vaginal mucus and breast milk, which Greco described as “highly symbolic elements emphasizing themes of life, fertility, and regeneration.”

Advanced Analysis Techniques

“This is the first comprehensive scientific analysis of a Bes mug’s organic residues,” explained Davide Tanasi, lead author from the University of South Florida. “For the first time, we were able to identify all the chemical signatures of the components of the liquid concoction.”

The study underscores the Egyptians’ advanced understanding of natural resources and their effects on the human mind. “The identified substances likely induced dream-like visions, heightened meditative states, and possibly euphoria,” said Greco.

Expanding Understanding Of Egyptian Rituals

The Bes mug was not merely decorative or utilitarian but played a critical role in complex ceremonial practices. The findings provide tangible evidence of how ancient Egyptians used psychotropic substances to achieve altered states of consciousness in rituals involving fertility, prophecy, and spiritual transformation.

“This study reveals that Bes mugs were more than decorative—they were integral to mystical and ritualistic practices,” Greco concluded.

Cover image made with AI