Hempitecture, an innovative company specializing in sustainable building materials, has secured $8.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for a hemp-centered initiative.

Hempitecture's project includes a new industrial facility in Rogersville, Tennessee that will produce high-performance hemp-based building materials, including insulation, packaging and automotive components, all with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

Expanding Carbon-Negative Building Materials

Hempitecture's products, like its award-winning PlantPanel insulation, have been recognized for their sustainability and performance.

PlantPanel is a biobased and recycled-content insulation material, that offers high heat resistance and reduces thermal and acoustic energy loss.

The Tennessee facility will ramp up production of these eco-friendly materials, which boast a 60-80% reduced carbon intensity compared to conventional alternatives. The funding is a significant milestone for Hempitecture as it expands its operations into a region with a strong agricultural and manufacturing base.

Read Also: U.S. Army Invests $1.9M To Develop Hemp-Manufactured Buildings For Military Operations

The Rogersville plant is expected to create 25 full-time jobs, with wages 15% above the prevailing rate, according to the specialized website Sustainable Nonwovens. The facility's strategic location in the southeast will streamline access to key market.

“The most exciting expansion we're planning is within the automotive industry. There's a huge use of recycled and bio-based textiles by European automotive manufacturers. Our plan in Tennessee is to supply American automakers with natural fiber, nonwovens as they seek to reduce their embodied carbon footprint,", said co-founder and CEO Tommy Gibbons.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can’t afford to miss out if you're serious about the business.

State Efforts To Promote Industrial Hemp

The grant awarded to Hempitecture is part of a $428 million initiative aiming to accelerate clean energy manufacturing in former coal mining communities while revitalizing regions impacted by the transition to renewable energy.

The past October, the DOE's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) selected 14 projects, including Hempitecture's, to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities while boosting domestic manufacturing capacity.

This comes in the context of various state-led initiatives to promote industrial hemp. Recently, the U.S. Army awarded Americhanvre Cast Hemp a $1.9 million grant through another program to research the potential of hempcrete, a sustainable construction material known for its fire resistance and carbon-sequestering properties.

Similarly, the National Hemp Association (NHA) secured a $19.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a climate-smart project using industrial hemp to protect the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The initiative focuses on sustainable farming practices to improve water quality, soil health, and wildlife habitat, while reducing pollution and carbon emissions.

Cover: Hempitecture