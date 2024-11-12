Wu-Tang's Raekwon And Charlamagne Tha God Celebrate Hashstoria Dispensary Opening In Downtown Newark

Hashstoria, a cannabis dispensary co-founded by hip-hop icon Raekwon the Chef of Wu-Tang Clan fame, media personality Charlamagne Tha God, civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers and entrepreneur Jedd Canty is slated to host the official grand opening celebration in downtown Newark, New Jersey.

Located at 799-805 Broad Street in the historic Four Corners district, the dispensary is organizing a full-day event featuring special appearances, entertainment and community activities on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The event will feature appearances by Raekwon the Chef, Charlamagne Tha God, Bakari Sellers and local officials in addition to surprise guests throughout the day.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. with the Newark Mayor's office and community leaders, officially welcoming Hashstoria into the city.

Customers will enjoy DJs, food trucks, giveaways, contests and exclusive deals on Hashstoria's premium cannabis products.

"Cannabis is just one part of our vision for Newark," Raekwon the Chef said. "We're not just normalizing cannabis use; we're using it as a catalyst to uplift our people and culture, much like hip-hop has done for decades."

Background

Newark’s Central Planning Board gave its unanimous nod to the renovation plans at 799-805 Broad Street over a year ago.

Architect Rachael Grochowski of RHG Architecture + Design was the creative force behind the endeavor. “Our partnership with Hashstoria, founded by a unique coalition of iconic rapper Raekwon, passionate civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, radio and TV personality Charlamagne tha God, and others, aims to build a cannabis retail dispensary and lounge that embodies Newark’s heritage while reflecting our commitment to social justice, expungement, mental health, and creativity,” Grochowski said last year.

Initially serving as an adult-use cannabis retail space, Hashstoria plans to evolve into "a premier consumption lounge next year, further enriching Newark's vibrant cultural landscape."

Hashstoria is a brand collective focused on elite product quality, consumer experience and building communities through the power of cannabis.

