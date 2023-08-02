Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Will Open A Cannabis Lounge In The Heart Of New Jersey

In the heart of downtown Newark, New Jersey, an emblem of the city's past is on the cusp of a transformative revival. At 799-805 Broad Street, an erstwhile vacant structure will soon breathe new life as a premier cannabis retail and consumption lounge, Hashstoria. This groundbreaking venture is a collaboration between the visionaries at RHG Architecture + Design and Hashstoria, a cannabis brand collective co-founded by hip-hop icon Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Last week, Newark's Central Planning Board gave its unanimous nod to the renovation plans, clearing the path for a fusion of past grandeur and contemporary innovation. This green light had been in the making since February when the Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission approved the plans to restore the building's facade.

Architect Rachael Grochowski, the creative force behind this endeavor, is thrilled about the project's potential to interweave history, community and innovation. "Our partnership with Hashstoria, founded by a unique coalition of iconic rapper Raekwon, passionate civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, radio and TV personality Charlamagne tha God, and others, aims to build a cannabis retail dispensary and lounge that embodies Newark's heritage while reflecting our commitment to social justice, expungement, mental health, and creativity," she said.

Grochowski's vision extends beyond mere structural renovation, centering on the role of design in crafting an unprecedented cannabis experience. "Design plays a crucial role in elevating the overall cannabis experience, and we are committed to creating an environment that offers a sophisticated, inclusive, and enjoyable experience," she said.

These cannabis consumption lounges or marijuana cafes are not just places to consume cannabis. They are social settings for adults aged 21 and older, designed to offer a safe environment to explore and experience cannabis products. While a handful of states, including Colorado, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts, have opened such lounges, New Jersey has just started to tap into this potential with the bill passed in December 2022. However, before these lounges can open their doors to the public, the state needs to formulate regulations and issue licenses.

The journey of 799-805 Broad Street, from a decaying structure to a beacon of Newark's future, epitomizes the broader transformation within the cannabis industry itself. It's a reflection of a shift from the shadows into the mainstream, a shift underpinned by visionaries like Grochowski, Raekwon, and their team at Hashstoria. Their commitment to shaping a space that "harmonizes aesthetics, functionality, and sensory engagement" encapsulates this new era of cannabis consumption. The transformation of this historic building is more than just a renovation; it is a revolution.