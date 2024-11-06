Texas Cannabis Election: Dallas, Lockhart, Bastrop Voters Say Yes To Marijuana Decriminalization

Voters in Dallas, Lockhart and Bastrop sent clear messages on Tuesday: they want to reform marijuana possession laws at the local level, even as state policies remain restrictive.

Residents of these Texas cities passed measures to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, with Dallas’s Proposition R, Lockhart's Proposition A and Bastrop's Proposition M all garnering significant support, Texas Standard reported.

Ground Game Texas, the advocacy group that spearheaded these measures, argues that local action is essential in a state where change at the legislative level has been slow.

"I think people are just generally – especially with marijuana – I think we're tired of these outdated, draconian marijuana laws," said Catina Voellinger, executive director of Ground Game Texas.

Strong Voter Support Across Cities

The results were decisive. In both Dallas and Lockhart, roughly 67% of voters supported the measures, while Bastrop saw an even greater level of support, with more than 69% voting in favor.

"Our success in Dallas, and then in places like Bastrop and Lockhart, proves that once again, the state's laws aren't in line with the needs of its residents," Voellinger added.

Dallas, now the largest Texas city to pass such a decriminalization measure, joins other urban areas where local leaders have deprioritized marijuana possession cases. For instance, Harris and Bexar counties have already reduced focus on low-level marijuana arrests.

What The New Measures Entail

Each of the three measures decriminalizes possession of up to four ounces of marijuana. Under these new rules, city police are barred from arresting individuals for possessing small amounts, except in certain situations.

Furthermore, the smell of marijuana can no longer serve as probable cause for a search or seizure, and city funds cannot be used to test substances for marijuana classification, barring exceptional cases.

The measures include a significant caveat. "Unless and until a binding act of state or federal court requires otherwise…" This means that while cities have the authority to decriminalize marijuana locally, state or federal court rulings could override these changes. In the event of such a ruling, the cities plan to make marijuana possession the lowest enforcement priority, with adjustments to budgets and policies accordingly.

The amendments also include provisions to ensure that, even if a part of the act is found illegal, the remaining sections will remain in effect.

State Pushback And Legal Battles

Texas has a history of resisting marijuana reform, and recent legal battles show that state authorities may not let these local changes proceed unchallenged.

Earlier this year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed lawsuits against five cities, including Austin and Denton, that attempted similar decriminalization measures. Although an Austin lawsuit was dismissed by a Travis County judge, these lawsuits demonstrate a potential roadblock for cities pursuing marijuana reform.

With the Texas legislature, led by Republican lawmakers, set to reconvene in January, the state's stance on local decriminalization measures remains uncertain.

Despite these hurdles, advocates like Voellinger and Ground Game Texas are determined to keep pushing for reform. “We're going to keep doing this patchwork organizing until we can hopefully see change statewide,” Voellinger said.

