Dallas Overwhelming Approves Cannabis Decriminalization In Ballot Vote

In a landmark decision, some 65% of Dallas voters approved the “Dallas Freedom Act” on Tuesday to decriminalize small amount of cannabis, setting the stage for major cannabis reform in one of Texas’s largest cities.

Election data from the Dallas County elections office indicate that roughly 149,500 people voted in favor of decriminalization, while approximately 81,200 voted against it, according to the Austin American Statesman.

Natalie Marquez, local field director with Dallas Freedom Act, said the early votes show that the Dallas community has decided it's time for a change.

"This decisive victory is very loud and clear when it comes to the state government's outdated approach to marijuana regulation, which has unnecessarily criminalized countless of Texas," Marquez said, as reported the Dallas Morning News.

With this vote, Dallas joins a growing list of cities across the state pushing for progressive marijuana policies, effectively decriminalizing possession of up to 4 ounces of cannabis.

What The New Law Means For Dallas

Under the newly approved amendment, the Dallas Police Department will cease issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses.

The amendment further prohibits city funds from being used to test cannabis-related substances to determine legality under state and federal laws. Additionally, the Dallas Police are now restricted from using the smell of marijuana as probable cause for search and seizure, except under limited investigative circumstances. Violations of this policy could lead to penalties for officers, signaling a strong stance on civil liberties.

This decision comes after a successful petition drive led by Ground Game Texas, which gathered enough signatures to place the amendment on the ballot. The movement to reform cannabis laws in Dallas reflects broader statewide efforts, although resistance remains from figures like Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been prosecuting other Texas cities for similar reforms.

Ground Game Texas, the statewide advocacy group that has led or supported at least 10 city-based marijuana campaigns across the stat celebrated the news on X.

🌿 Weed Did It, Dallas! 🌿



Prop R has passed! Together, we've taken a big step toward justice, freedom, and a better future for our community. This is more than a victory for marijuana decriminalization—it's a win for the people of Dallas! 💚 pic.twitter.com/yI26LKRity — GroundGameTX (@GroundGameTX) November 6, 2024

Expanding Reforms Across Texas

In addition to Dallas, voters in Lockhart and Bastrop also weighed in on local cannabis decriminalization measures Tuesday. Results had not been made public at the time of this writing.

As Dallas embraces this policy change, proponents see it as a step toward reshaping Texas's stance on cannabis. Supporters hope this will encourage other major cities to follow suit, despite legal pushback from state authorities.

Cover: Photo by Tim Urban via Pixabay