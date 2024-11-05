SNDL Inc. SNDL rose over 10% on Election Day at market close, following the release of its third-quarter earnings, reporting CA$236.9 million ($170.65 million) in revenue.
Although the company faced a slight decline in its liquor retail segment, its core cannabis operations showed strong growth.
SNDL's record gross margin, positive cash flow and cash reserves of over CA$263 million with zero debt-fueled investor confidence.
In contrast, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF saw an 8% decline in its stock, attributed to both its Q3 earnings report and what might be the boldest move in the cannabis industry so far, since the company has made a significant investment in Florida's legalization campaign.
Reporting $284 million in revenue—a 3% increase year-over-year—Trulieve demonstrated operational strength with a gross margin of 61% and adjusted EBITDA of $96 million. However, the company allocated $48 million to support the Florida legalization ballot initiative, which weighed heavily on its finances. Total investment in Florida’s Amendment 3 amounts to nearly $90 million. Should voters approve recreational cannabis, Trulieve stands to benefit from its established presence, potentially reversing recent losses. However, a negative result could add strain to Trulieve's finances.
Read Also: Trulieve’s Q3 Revenue Up Slightly Year-Over-Year, Net Loss Grows Amid $48M In Cannabis Legalization Support
Cannabis Stocks On Election Day
While SNDL's resilient financials spurred a bullish reaction, Trulieve's fortunes now rest on the outcome of Florida's vote.
The general market is a different story.
The average daily change in cannabis stock prices in Benzinga’s watchlist on Tuesday is up approximately +2.34%, indicating a generally positive sentiment in the market for cannabis stocks.
Election day underscores the heightened stakes for the cannabis sector, with investors closely watching for both state-level outcomes and federal reform, which could set the stage for a massive shift in the cannabis landscape.
If true reform materializes, cannabis stocks could experience unprecedented growth, attracting institutional investors and stabilizing a historically volatile market. However, the complexity of the political landscape could lead investors to remain cautious until concrete legislative changes are enacted.
- Read Next: SNDL’s Q3 Revenue Slides Year-Over-Year Due To Liquor Market Softening, Cannabis Operations Going Strong
Cover: AI generated image
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Click on the image for more info.
Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner
Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry?
Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9.
Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.