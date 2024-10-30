DeSantis Intensifies Aggressive Tactics Against Cannabis And Abortion Amendments As Election Looms

The two proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution dealing with recreational marijuana legalization and abortion rights are close to passage, a Florida Atlantic University poll released Tuesday found, though both are right on the edge.

FAU's poll found 60% of voters favor the marijuana initiative, Amendment 3 and Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution, has the support of 58% of Florida voters, reported the Sun Sentinel.

DeSantis On The Warpath Against Both

Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading the opposition to both amendments in a series of last ditch and increasingly bitter campaign ads and speeches to rally the opposition, including spending state money on advertising opposing the amendments.

Read Also: DeSantis Faces Backlash For Using Opioid Settlement Funds On Anti-Cannabis Campaign

With DeSantis pulling out all the stops, which some view as an attempt to regain nationwide attention following his withdrawal from the presidential primary against former President Donald Trump. Recent anti-cannabis ads went so far as to connect legal marijuana with domestic violence.

"We have never seen a governor direct state agencies to aggressively oppose a ballot measure that has qualified for the ballot," said Daniel Smith, a University of Florida political scientist who studies ballot initiatives.

Jason Garcia, investigative reporter at the Orlando Sentinel, says the state has racked up an estimated $19.3 million in bills, based on recent contracts and purchase orders as it dips into the budgets of state agencies to spread the anti-weed and anti-abortion message.

With early voting underway, the DeSantis administration has ordered nearly $1 million more in taxpayer-funded advertising as it campaigns against Amendment 3 (legal marijuana) and Amendment 4 (abortion rights).



The latest buy was made Oct. 24 through the Department of Health. pic.twitter.com/dNAzgY5dx9 — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) October 28, 2024

Election Police Threaten Advocates And Petition Gatherers

DeSantis-led anti-abortion tactics, several outlets reported, have become disturbing for advocates.

Individuals who signed petitions have come forward saying they were questioned by law enforcement about the initiative. In the fall, the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security opened over 40 investigations into petition gatherers who have been visited by plainclothes officers, according to the Miami Herald. One was Isaac Menasche.

"I'm not a person who is going out there protesting for abortion," said Menasche, adding that the encounter, which occurred last week, left him shaken. "I just felt strongly and I took the opportunity when the person asked me, to say yeah, I'll sign that petition."

Meanwhile, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF Kim Rivers told Politico that the campaign for Amendment 3 was the natural outcome of a long battle to legalize marijuana in Florida.

"I think the tide of sentiment has shifted," Rivers said. "And I think that, candidly, Florida is ready for it."

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock