Snoop Dogg's Secret To Smoking Weed: A Staffer Who Says 'That's Enough'

The renowned rapper and cannabis icon has confirmed that his entourage includes a staffer specifically tasked with making sure people he smokes with don't get too high. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Snoop Dogg revealed the staffer’s role in ensuring that his smoking partners reach their limit safely, preventing them from overindulging.

The conversation started when Cohen asked Snoop who he thought was the most lightweight cannabis consumer he'd smoked with. Without naming names, Snoop responded, "There's so many of them, they're featherweights," playfully adding, "Why don't you come join me so I can add you to the list?"

Cohen reminded Snoop that he had already joined him once and "did OK," before informing the audience of Snoop's unique protocol. According to Cohen, Snoop has "a guy" who intervenes when people in the smoking rotation have had enough, telling them to stop.

Snoop confirmed the statement, adding that the unnamed staffer is responsible for ensuring that people don't get "too stoned" and will signal when "that's enough."

Who Is Snoop's High Monitor?

It remains unclear if this “high monitor” is the same staffer Snoop previously revealed to be on his payroll, earning $50,000 annually to roll his blunts. Snoop, known for his legendary cannabis consumption, has estimated that he smokes an average of 81 blunts per day.

Snoop's Ever-Expanding Cannabis Ventures

While Snoop's cannabis culture influence continues to dominate pop culture, 2024 has been a busy year for him in more than just entertainment. In addition to his role as a guest meteorologist on the TODAY Show, where he presented a marijuana-themed weather map, Snoop has also expanded his cannabis business globally.

In July, after carrying the ceremonial torch at the Olympics and providing commentary for NBC, Snoop announced the opening of a cannabis coffeehouse in Amsterdam. This came shortly after launching his flagship shop in Los Angeles, further solidifying his place in the cannabis business world.

Advocacy For Cannabis Reform

Though he's widely recognized for his recreational use, Snoop has also been a consistent advocate for cannabis reform, especially in the realm of sports. He's called for policy changes that would allow NBA players to use cannabis off the court, citing the medical benefits of marijuana as an alternative to opioids.

In an interview last year, Snoop expressed his support for cannabis use in sports, particularly for pain relief. "It could actually help ease the opioids and all the pills that they've been given and the injections."

