Snoop Dogg's long list of eclectic talents now includes an unexpected stint as a guest meteorologist on NBC’s TODAY Show with Al Roker.

In the Thursday segment, the Long Beach, California-born rapper joined Roker at the screen showing a map of the U.S. with a twist, Roker told the audience.

"Snoop, we've prepared a special map. All you gotta do: touch the map, and you'll see some special Snoop cities," Roker said.

Several cities around then popped up on the screen, each with its weed-related name in pure Snoop style.

Snoop Jumps In

"Then I heard it was gonna be 56 degrees in Stoner, Colorado. But my favorite is when it's nice, hot and misty outside, 84 degrees in Blunt, South Dakota," Snoop said.

Invited by the famed weatherman to keep it going, Snoop continued, moving his hand to the "above average highs" section of the map.

"Sliding on down to this area right here, above the average highs, 70 degrees in Roach, Missouri. And over here, you know, we stay lucky in Kentucky. It's gonna be 60 as we blaze in Blaze, Kentucky, ya dig? And over here we got Pottsville, Pennsylvania, where it will be 60 degrees. And down low, on the go, 61 degrees at High Point—get that, High Point—North Carolina."

Roker seemed to love the show and apparently fans did too, judging from the comments on the various outlets that reported the story.

"That's the best one we've ever had!" Roker said at the end. "That's what's going on around the country — actually, Snoop's country."

Snoop's Year

2024 has been a busy year for Snoop, as he expanded his cannabis ventures globally. In addition to his Olympics involvement—where he provided commentary for NBC and famously danced with the Olympic torch in hand, he opened his first licensed cannabis store, S.W.E.D., near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The name S.W.E.D. stands for Snoop's signature phrase “Smoke Weed Every Day."

Several weeks later, Snoop announced the opening of a cannabis coffeehouse in Amsterdam.

