Trump Supporter Flies Banner Over Taylor Swift's Miami Concert: 'Trump 2024 - Ready For It, Cat Lady? MAGA!'

A Donald Trump supporter had an aerial message for Taylor Swift and her 85,000 fans who sang, swayed and went crazy with delight when she and Florence Welch performed “Florida!!!” at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium Saturday. A banner tied to the tail of a small airplane buzzed overhead: “Trump 2024 – Ready For It. Cat Lady? MAGA.”

The airborne message, reported by StarBioPic.com, comes about six weeks after Swift made headlines following the Harris-Trump debate when she endorsed Kamala Harris, whom the pop star called a “steady-handed, gifted leader.” Swift's endorsement on Instagram that went out to her more than 283 million followers, was signed "Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to Trump's running mate JD Vance's description of women who do not have children.

Swift reportedly also directed over 330,000 visitors to register at vote.gov in less than 24 hours after her Harris-Walz endorsement.

Trump seemingly shook off the Swift endorsement, although he did take to his Truth Social platform several days later saying, "I hate Taylor Swift."

Apparently, some of Trump's MAGA followers seem to share the hate.

Plane flies over stadium in Miami where Taylor Swift is performing her Eras Tour concerts:



‘Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?'

During one of the concert's segment's "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?," which is a running theme in the Eras Tour, Swift delivered "her boldest jab at detractors who surmise sinister motives in her every move," noted the Miami Herald. "Put narcotics into all of my songs/And that's why you're still singing along."

Miami: Best-Selling Stop On Eras Tour

According to StubHub, Miami is the best-selling stop of Swift’s months-long Eras Tour this year. NBC Miami reported that the sold-out three-night run includes ticket buyers from 52 countries – excluding the US and Canada – more than any of the other 2024 U.S. stops.

Adding to the excitement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared October 18 as Taylor Swift Day. Miami is part of the final leg of the U.S. Eras tour, which concludes Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

