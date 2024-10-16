Vice President Kamala Harris, in an interview Tuesday with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club,” agreed with her host who referred to former President Donald Trump as a fascist.

The conversation touched on key issues concerning Black Americans such as loans for Black entrepreneurs, cannabis legalization and health issues. Harris also contrasted her vision to Trump's. But then Charlamagne jumped in: "The other is about fascism. Why can't we just say it?"

Harris responded, "Yes, we can say that."

Harris’s Tuesday appearance on the popular Detroit-based hip-hop radio show was part of a larger effort to shore up support among Black men, whose enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket has waned.

Cannabis Legalization, Tight Race

Regarding cannabis legalization, Harris reiterated a comment she made on the basketball-focused podcast "All the Smoke," implying that Black men in particular have been overly criminalized for cannabis possession.

"I know exactly how those laws have been used to disproportionally impact certain populations and specifically Black men," she told Charlamagne.

Harris acknowledged that the presidential race is tight but sounded positive. "This is a margin-of-error race," she said. "I'm going to win, but it's tight."

Trump: Weak, Dangerous, Admires Dictators

Harris described Trump as "weak" although dangerous. She accused him of enabling policies that harm working Americans while undermining democracy, saying he would make it "more difficult for working people to get by and to destroy our democracy."

She also blasted the former president’s admiration for authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin, bringing up a report that Trump provided Russia with Covid-19 testing kits during the pandemic while Black Americans were disproportionately dying.

"The man is really quite weak," Harris said. "It's a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor."

Charlamagne asked whether the Justice Department is moving too slowly to prosecute Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots and whether he should be in jail rather than running for president. Harris reiterated her condemnation of the capitol riots but skirted the slow pace of the Justice Department's prosecution.

"The court should handle that, and I'm going to handle November," Harris said.

Photo: Shutterstock