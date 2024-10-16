Donald Trump Appears In Florida Cannabis Legalization Campaign Ad, Discussing His Support For Legal Marijuana

With less than three weeks left before Election Day, Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind Florida’s marijuana legalization ballot, Amendment 3, has released a pair of new ads, including one that features clips of former President Donald Trump endorsing the cannabis reform proposal, which he did at the end of August.
Smart & Safe, which has been ramping up its advertising over the past several weeks, has increasingly and wisely leaned into messaging about the bipartisan appeal of the legalization measure. That strategy was employed in the campaign’s use of the Trump endorsement, which by the way was not warmly greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who continues to deplore the idea of legal cannabis in Florida where Trump is a resident.
Read Also: Ron DeSantis, Pregnant Pigs And Florida's Cannabis Legalization: Battle Over Constitutional Amendment Rages
The new ad featuring Trump, title "Good," shows the former president talking about his support for the amendment during a podcast interview last month, wherein he says cannabis reform is "going to be very good" for Florida. "It's got to be done in a very concerted, lawful way. And the way they're doing it in Florida, I think is going to be actually good," Trump said.
The Smart & Safe ad concludes with a message: "Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana for adults. Safe, lab-tested and regulated — generating billions for schools and law enforcement. Join President Donald Trump. Vote ‘yes' on Amendment 3."
In the "Right Way" ad, Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters outlines that while Florida "is the freest state in America, we still have outdated marijuana laws obstructing that freedom. Amendment 3 would give adults back that freedom, and give Florida a chance to legalize marijuana responsibly."
Read Also:
- Florida Sheriff Backs Cannabis Legalization Amendment: ‘I’m A Conservative With Strong Faith And Family Values’
Photo: Shutterstock; Eugenio Cuppone via Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Click on the image for more info.
Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner
Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry?
Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9.
Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.