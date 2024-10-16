Donald Trump Appears In Florida Cannabis Legalization Campaign Ad, Discussing His Support For Legal Marijuana

by Maureen Meehan, Benzinga Editor
October 16, 2024 5:46 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • The campaign behind Florida weed legalization beefs up its advertising in the past several weeks, leaning into bipartisan messaging.
  • That strategy is wisely employed in the campaign's use of Trump's weed endorsement, which was not warmly greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With less than three weeks left before Election Day, Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind Florida’s marijuana legalization ballot, Amendment 3, has released a pair of new ads, including one that features clips of former President Donald Trump endorsing the cannabis reform proposal, which he did at the end of August.

Smart & Safe, which has been ramping up its advertising over the past several weeks, has increasingly and wisely leaned into messaging about the bipartisan appeal of the legalization measure. That strategy was employed in the campaign’s use of the Trump endorsement, which by the way was not warmly greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who continues to deplore the idea of legal cannabis in Florida where Trump is a resident.

Read Also: Ron DeSantis, Pregnant Pigs And Florida's Cannabis Legalization: Battle Over Constitutional Amendment Rages

The new ad featuring Trump, title "Good," shows the former president talking about his support for the amendment during a podcast interview last month, wherein he says cannabis reform is "going to be very good" for Florida. "It's got to be done in a very concerted, lawful way. And the way they're doing it in Florida, I think is going to be actually good," Trump said.

The Smart & Safe ad concludes with a message: "Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana for adults. Safe, lab-tested and regulated — generating billions for schools and law enforcement. Join President Donald Trump. Vote ‘yes' on Amendment 3."

In the "Right Way" ad, Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters outlines that while Florida "is the freest state in America, we still have outdated marijuana laws obstructing that freedom. Amendment 3 would give adults back that freedom, and give Florida a chance to legalize marijuana responsibly."

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock; Eugenio Cuppone via Pixabay

Posted In: CannabisGovernmentNewsPoliticsLegalAmendment 3cannabis legalizationDonald TrumpFloridaRon DeSantisSmart & Safe Florida
