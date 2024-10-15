Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) and TYSON 2.0 announced having joined forces once again to launch a limited-edition collector's box featuring their new cannabis strain, Jawbreaker.

Released ahead of Mike Tyson‘s return to the ring this November, this special collaboration offers cannabis enthusiasts and Tyson fans an opportunity to own a piece of history.

Limited to just 2,000 boxes, each collector's item is numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. It also includes five feminized Jawbreaker seeds, TYSON 2.0 branded rolling papers, a grinder, reusable filters and more.

The box pays homage to Tyson’s highly anticipated fight on November 15, 2024, his first official challenge since 2005.

"This collector's box captures the spirit of my upcoming fight—an intensity paired with a strain that demands dedication and passion to reach its full, hard-hitting potential," Tyson said. "I want people to hold onto it as a way to remember this moment in time."

The strain follows previous launches as Gelato 44 and NYC Sour D. Fans of both cannabis and boxing can commemorate Tyson's iconic return to the ring by purchasing the limited-edition box online through Royal Queen Seeds.

"This limited-edition box creates an unforgettable experience for cannabis enthusiasts and collectors, as well as a chance to own a piece of the Tyson legacy," said Shai Ramsahai, president of Royal Queen Seeds.

In addition to the collector’s box, RQS is offering a raffle for two free tickets to Tyson’s fight in Arlington, Texas. Fans can enter by visiting RQSGlobal.

