Netflix's Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Boxing Match Postponed Due To Tyson's Health Issues: 'My Body Is In Better Overall Shape Than It Has Been Since The 1990s'

Netflix Inc. has announced the postponement of the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul due to the former’s health issues.

What Happened: On Friday, Netflix’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, announced the latest development on the social media platform saying that the planned face-off between Paul and Tyson on July 20 will not take place. “Tyson's recent ulcer flare-up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.”

The fight will be rescheduled for a later date this year once Tyson can resume training without any limitations, ensuring both fighters have equal time to prepare. Netflix also assured that the new date will be announced by the end of next week.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” said Tyson in a statement. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”

Paul also gave a statement saying that he fully supports the decision to postpone to event so that Tyson “has no excuses come fight night.”

Credit: @mostvaluablepromotions’ Instagram

Why It Matters: Netflix’s foray into live events is part of its broader strategy to diversify its content offerings and attract a wider audience. The streaming giant has been expanding its live event offerings, including comedy specials, NFL games, and WWE.

In April earlier this year, Netflix reported first-quarter revenue of $9.37 billion, marking a 14.8% increase year-over-year. This revenue surpassed the Street consensus estimate of $9.275 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

At the time, the company also reported that it added 9.33 million paid net new subscribers in the first quarter, bringing the total to 269.60 million. This represents a 16.0% increase in subscriber growth year-over-year.

