Florida Cannabis Legalization Gains Support From Former Congressman, Citing Economic Growth, Public Health

Former Congressman Joe Garcia, who represented Florida's 26th congressional district, has voiced strong support for the cannabis legalization measure, known as Amendment 3, that will appear on the ballot in the upcoming November elections

"One of the most compelling reasons to support Amendment 3 is the growing body of research that suggests marijuana acts as an exit substance, not a gateway drug," said Garcia in a Miami Herald opinion piece. "Contrary to outdated beliefs, numerous studies have shown that marijuana can help individuals reduce their dependence on more harmful substances, including prescription opioids."

He pointed out that the illicit market poses risks, including reports of marijuana being laced with dangerous substances like fentanyl. By regulating the market, Florida could ensure that consumers have access to safe, lab-tested products, he said.

Garcia also addressed concerns about teenage cannabis use. "Research indicates that in states where marijuana is legal, teen use rates have actually declined. This is likely due to the stringent regulations and safeguards that come with legalization, making it more difficult for underage individuals to access marijuana."

And Then There's The Money

Estimates suggest that legalized marijuana could generate up to $431 million annually in new tax revenue in Florida.

"This influx of funds could be directed toward essential public services such as education, healthcare and infrastructure. Imagine the positive impact on our schools, hospitals and roads with this additional revenue stream. It's an opportunity to invest in our future and improve the quality of life for all Floridians," Garcia wrote.

This new source of income, he said, could have a transformative impact on the state.

"We have fewer individual freedoms and we are passing up millions in tax revenue, tourism dollars and market growth that will create new jobs right here in Florida. Amendment 3 is not just about legalizing marijuana; it's about adopting a sensible, evidence-based approach to drug policy."

Garcia is a paid advisor for the organization Smart and Safe Florida, which helped get Amendment 3 on the ballot.

