Fact-Check DeSantis: Why Florida's Weed Legalization Does Not Mean Smoking In Schools

A new campaign ad supporting Florida’s Amendment 3, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana, features Republican Sen. Joe Gruters addressing critics of the measure.

Titled "Blowing Smoke," the ad counters claims from Governor Ron DeSantis, who opposes the amendment and has sparked further controversy by refusing to extend the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline during Hurricane Milton evacuations.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can’t afford to miss out if you're serious about the business.

Gruters Reassures Voters On Public Marijuana Use

Gruters, who led efforts to ban smoking on public beaches, emphasizes that Amendment 3 won't allow for uncontrolled public marijuana use. "Florida will do marijuana legalization the right way," he assures, explaining that public cannabis use will be regulated much like tobacco.

Blowing Smoke | Vote Yes on Amendment 3 – Via Smart And Safe Campaign.

Read Also: DeSantis Rejects Voter Registration Extension During Hurricane Milton Evacuations; Cannabis Companies Close Operations

DeSantis Criticized For Hurricane And Voter Registration Response

Governor DeSantis argues that the amendment could lead to unchecked marijuana use in public spaces. At the same time, his refusal to extend the voter registration deadline amid hurricane evacuations has drawn criticism from civil rights groups.

Amy Keith, executive director of Common Cause Florida, pointed out that evacuation orders hindered voter registration efforts. Brad Ashwell from All Voting is Local echoed the concerns, highlighting that many Floridians faced back-to-back hurricanes.

Cannabis Operators Prepare For Hurricane Milton

In addition to the political debate, cannabis companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF and Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF have been affected by the storm.

Trulieve shut down 80 stores, while Cresco closed nine dispensaries and a cultivation facility to protect staff and operations ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Read Next: Slipping Weed Sales In Florida’s Market: Is This $100M Bet Really Worth The Hype?