Forget Trump Vs. Harris – Florida's Biggest Election Battle Is Over Cannabis, And It's Costing Millions

Cannabis Legalization Draws More Ad Dollars Than Presidential Race

As the 2024 election season heats up, Florida’s presidential ad spending has taken a sharp decline, with cannabis legalization emerging as the dominant issue in the state.

According to media tracking firm AdImpact, just $1.4 million has been spent on TV ads for the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Florida—down significantly from previous cycles.

By comparison, the 2016 presidential election saw $55 million in TV ad spending, while 2020 saw $177 million.

$68 Million Poured Into Cannabis Legalization

In stark contrast, Amendment 3, which seeks to legalize cannabis, has drawn an enormous $68 million in ad spending—more than any other political cause on the Florida ballot.

Local media reported Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, has spent $55 million in support of the amendment through its backing of the group Smart & Safe Florida.

Opponents of the amendment, including the Florida Republican Party and No on 3 have spent a combined $11.7 million to defeat the measure.

Slashing Budgets

Florida’s once-crucial status as a battleground state has faded, with both major parties slashing presidential campaign budgets. Harris has spent only $539,000 on TV ads in the state, while Donald Trump and national Republicans have virtually ignored it, confident they will secure Florida’s 30 electoral votes.

In contrast, local media reported the state remains a battleground for social issues. Alongside the cannabis initiative, Amendment 4, which aims to protect abortion rights, has drawn $32.8 million in ad spending.

With over $100 million spent on these two amendments, it's clear that cannabis and abortion rights are capturing the attention—and dollars—of Florida voters far more than the presidential race.

