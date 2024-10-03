Cannatrol, a company specializing in post-harvest cannabis processing, partnered with the Cannabis Research Coalition (CRC) to to explore the impact of vapor pressure stability on cannabis quality.

Research findings reveal how advanced post-harvest drying methods impact cannabis flower quality, focusing on terpene retention and trichome coloration. These independent studies compare various drying techniques and equipment, aiming to expand knowledge on how environmental factors influence cannabis quality.

Cannatrol's proprietary Vaportrol Technology was tested in two independent studies. Findings demonstrated significant improvements in terpene retention and trichome integrity when using their post-harvest optimization process.

Proven Benefits For Terpene And Trichomes

Cannatrol's technology was found to deliver, on average, 16% higher terpene retention compared to traditional drying methods. The CRC's analysis shows that maintaining a stable vapor pressure environment during post-harvest is crucial to protecting trichomes – the resin glands that house cannabinoids and terpenes.

This stability ensures the preservation of the flower's flavor, potency and overall quality.

According to the research, fluctuating vapor pressure levels can damage trichomes, reducing both the terpene content and the overall effect of the cannabis. By maintaining consistency throughout the drying, curing, and storage phases, Cannatrol's technology prevents these issues, resulting in a better final product for cultivators and consumers alike.

Advancing Post-Harvest Science

David Sandelman, Cannatrol's CTO and co-founder, emphasized the importance of educating the cannabis community on scientific post-harvest processes. He highlighted how proper management of vapor pressure results in more flavorful and potent cannabis with a better smokable effect. Cannatrol's all-in-one solution ensures this consistent quality across varying climates and geographic locations, making it a reliable tool for commercial cannabis cultivators.

The research conducted by the CRC highlights Cannatrol's role in advancing cannabis science. Dr. Allison Justice, CEO of the CRC, praised the company for contributing to the industry's knowledge of post-harvest processes and its potential to deliver superior cannabis.

"Years of prohibition limited research into this plant, causing the cannabis industry to be fraught with tactics that have no scientific backing," she said.

