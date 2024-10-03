NY Cannabis Market Soars To $654M But Equity Licensees Are Left Behind, Report Finds

A report filed with the New York State Legislature on Oct. 1 by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) reveals significant growth in the state's legal cannabis market, which has now generated nearly $654 million in sales.
However, despite the increasing revenue, over 200 retail license holders, particularly those granted permits through social equity programs, remain in limbo, Green Market Report wrote.
See Also: Cannabis Licensing And Finding Dispensaries In New York Just Got Easier—Here’s How
The 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of the state's cannabis industry, addressing critical challenges such as enforcement against unlicensed operators, gaps in regulation and the financial obstacles that social equity businesses continue to face.
Social Equity Licenses In Limbo
Among the 1,704 permits approved to date, 205 are Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses issued to applicants with past cannabis convictions, commonly referred to as “justice-involved” individuals. Despite these approvals, only 150 of the license holders have opened operational dispensaries, with many struggling to secure compliant retail spaces and funding.
"OCM has reviewed and scored every CAURD application received," the report said. The Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund, originally intended to inject $200 million into the industry to help these applicants, has only been utilized by 20 of the 463 CAURD licensees, leaving many without the necessary financial support to proceed.
Medical Marijuana Operators Slow To Enter Adult-Use Market
The report also highlighted the slow progress made by the 10 companies licensed to grow and sell medical cannabis. To date, only four companies – Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF, Etain, Fiorello Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCann – have opened weed shops, with most operators hesitant to move into the adult-use marijuana sector.
While there is optimism that new licenses will be granted soon, with applications being reviewed, the pace of industry growth remains uneven.
Record Sales But Ongoing Challenges
New York’s legal cannabis market reached a record $97.4 million in sales in August, bolstered by continued enforcement efforts to curb unlicensed sales. The state's regulators are actively cracking down on illegal cannabis operations, particularly in New York City, which has led to a steady increase in legal sales.
Despite these successes, the report acknowledges that significant work remains to be done to create a sustainable and equitable industry. The OCM outlined policy recommendations aimed at reducing regulatory costs for licensees, providing more financial support to social equity businesses and revising packaging rules to promote sustainability.
Read Next:
- 94% Of NY Cannabis Retailers Oppose Loosening 1,000-Foot Buffer Zone Between Legal Shops – Is The Market At Risk?
Image Credits: Kindel Media by Pixabay and Quintin Gellar by Pexels Edited By Benzinga
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Click on the image for more info.
Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner
Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry?
Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9.
Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.