BIC Rolls Out Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart-Inspired Limited-Edition Accessory, Here's Where To Find It

BIC is making headlines again with the launch of the limited-edition “Hold the Phone” Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters.

The company announced its multi-year partners – Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – are an inspiration for the two phone cases matching the celebrity duo’s iconic signature BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs.

Jeany Mui, marketing director at BIC Flame for Life, said the ‘Hold the Phone’ Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters celebrate the collaboration with Stewart and Snoop.

“Building on the success of our previous campaigns and the legendary pair’s undeniable chemistry, we’re thrilled to launch another must-have accessory ahead of the holiday season,” Mui said.

BIC previously reintroduced its EZ Reach Lighters’ “Most Borrowed” campaign in early 2014, featuring Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. The campaign has driven remarkable consumer sentiment and a notable increase in year-over-year sales since its inception.

The illustrious trio teamed up this past April yet again to promote its EZ Reach lighter and to celebrate the 4/20 cannabis holiday.

Launched at 4:20 pm on 4/20, the event, titled the "Slow Burn Sessions," featured the trio for 4 hours and 20 minutes of exclusive content on Bic's YouTube channel all weekend, giving viewers a chance to unwind with three mood-setting segments, representing each celeb and with its own flare.

Stewart said in the press release she's keeping BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs close. "I keep one of my own BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs in nearly every room of my home, and with the launch of our ‘Hold the Phone’ by Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters, I can easily bring my favorite lighters with me on-the-go."

Where To Find The New Accessory?

As of Friday, Oct. 4, consumers can exclusively head to BIC’s website to purchase the limited-edition iPhone 15-compatible Martha Stewart or Snoop Dogg-themed “Hold the Phone” Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters.

Each case – priced at $49.99 – includes two BIC EZ Reach Lighters based on the case design selected.

