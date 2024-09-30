Michigan Bill Could Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms For PTSD Treatment

Michigan could soon become the latest state to allow the legal use of psychedelic mushrooms for individuals with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). As Marijuana Moment reported, a new bill introduced by State Rep. Mike McFall (D) proposes legalizing up to two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms for personal use for people over 18 who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The bill, HB 5980, also extends to psilocin, another psychoactive compound found in mushrooms.

Key Details Of Bill: No Commercial Psychedelic Industry Proposed

The proposal focuses on protecting individuals with PTSD from prosecution for possessing psilocybin or psilocin for personal use and does not establish a legal framework for producing or distributing psychedelics. The bill states that qualified individuals would not be "in violation of" laws prohibiting the creation, manufacture, possession or use of psilocybin and psilocin. HB 5980 is awaiting a hearing in the House Criminal Justice Committee.

At the local level, several Michigan cities like Detroit, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, have already deprioritized the enforcement of laws against psychedelics. However, a state-level push for broader decriminalization has so far struggled to gain momentum. The proposed legislation comes as psychedelic therapy continues to gain mainstream attention, with emerging research suggesting psilocybin's potential to treat mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance use disorders. Federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, have acknowledged the growing evidence of psilocybin's therapeutic benefits, though caution remains regarding its recreational use.

Cover image made with AI