Single-Dose Psilocybin Therapy Shows Promise For Treating Alcohol Use Disorder, Study Finds

A recent open-label study conducted by the University of Copenhagen and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has revealed that a single dose of psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms, could offer a novel and effective treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD). In the study, Mathias Ebbesen Jensen, Dea Siggaard Stenbæk and Catharina Dragsted Messell focused on evaluating the pharmacokinetics, feasibility, safety and efficacy of a single-dose psilocybin therapy in individuals with severe AUD.
Study Overview
The study was supported by several foundations, including The Novo Nordisk Foundation, The Lundbeck Foundation, The Health Foundation and The Ivan Nielsen Foundation.
It involved ten treatment-seeking adults diagnosed with severe AUD. Participants underwent a comprehensive treatment protocol, which included two preparation sessions, a high-dose psilocybin session (25 mg) and two integration sessions. The primary goal was to assess the effects of a single-dose therapy on alcohol consumption, cravings and self-efficacy over a 12-week period following the psilocybin administration.
Key Findings
The therapy demonstrated notable efficacy in reduction in alcohol consumption. The number of heavy drinking days decreased by 37.5 percentage points. Additionally, the average number of drinks per day reduced by 3.4 units
Participants also reported rapid and sustained reductions in alcohol cravings, along with significant increases in self-efficacy, supporting the overall effectiveness of the treatment.
Positive Results: A Call For Broader Research
The findings suggest that a single 25 mg dose of psilocybin is both safe and effective in reducing alcohol consumption among individuals with AUD. Given the positive outcomes, the researchers advocate for larger randomized, placebo-controlled trials to further explore the potential of single-dose psilocybin therapy as a treatment for AUD.
