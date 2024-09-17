A group of California parents and families with children suffering from rare and chronic diseases are evaluating a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom, following his proposed emergency ruling to ban hemp products containing THC.

The reason is that this new emergency ruling would also affect those treatments that use forms of natural CBD. The group argues that Newsom overstepped his authority, bypassing the democratic process and threatening the well-being of vulnerable communities that rely on these products for survival.

Families are now left scrambling, forced to consider relocating to access the life-dependence treatments for their children and made to panic-buy to get stocked up in case the ban becomes a reality.

Surprise Rulings Against Hemp

Newsom's emergency ruling targets synthetic Delta-8 THC and high-THC hemp products, but families warn that the broad language of the proposal includes natural hemp-derived CBD products that help manage seizures, pain and other chronic conditions.

For parents like Stephanie Bohn, whose 10-year-old daughter Sadie just celebrated being seizure-free for a year thanks to full-spectrum CBD, the potential ban feels like a betrayal.

"These rules signify that the Governor intends to turn his back on my daughter and millions in the disabled community," Bohn said.

According to PRB, nearly 1.4 million children in California have a chronic health condition and require special care.

"Governor Newsom, please acknowledge children like my daughter – the ones with intractable seizures and debilitating insomnia that conventional pharmaceuticals don’t help. The only thing that offered rescue was full-spectrum CBD. This is more than a policy issue, this is a life-or-death issue," adds Bohn in a statement shared by email with Benzinga Cannabis.

The Risks Of Lumping Everything Together

Families have expressed their frustration, especially after having met with Newsom's office just last month, where they were reassured that their concerns would be addressed.

Kelley Coleman, another California woman and mom to a medically complex child, voiced her outrage, stating, "My son and others will suffer on Governor Newsom's watch if these rules pass – this is the real emergency."

Jared Stanley, a founding member of One Hemp, echoed the concerns of families, noting that while they support the governor's intention to regulate bad actors in the hemp industry, they are shocked by his decision to include responsible hemp companies in the ban.

Stanley remarked, "Newsom's overreach is shameful and will devastate the good players and have dire consequences for the families who rely on their products for quality of life."

Newsom’s surprise ruling came after the California assembly decided not to move forward with AB 2223, a bill that would’ve outlawed most part of the hemp business, including medical products.

The Case Against Hemp CBD And THC

Governor Newsom's emergency hemp ban is supposed to protect children from unregulated, intoxicating products such as Delta-8 THC. However, critics and stakeholders argue that banning all hemp products goes beyond the goal of restricting harmful items and could limit access to life-saving CBD for vulnerable communities. In a recent interview, Jim Higdon from hemp manufacturer Cornbread pointed out that if the governor wanted to protect the youngster, he might just put a +21 age mandate on all regulated hemp products.

Meanwhile, the industry calls for better regulations, not prohibition. In another exclusive interview with Benzinga, David Culver from the United Stated Cannabis Council suggests a more balanced federal regulatory framework that puts cannabis and hemp on an equal regulatory basis.

Culver believes this would ensure safety without harming responsible businesses or cutting off access to essential products.

Cover: Paige Figi, Executive Director of Coalition for Access Now, holding her child (Courtesy of One Hemp)