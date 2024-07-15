Loading... Loading...

Five years ago, Stephanie Bohn‘s daughter, Sadie, was struggling with life-threatening seizures due to Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Traditional pharmaceuticals failed to alleviate her symptoms, leading her doctors to recommend medical cannabis. Sadie began taking CBD oil. After three years of refining her medication, Sadie has been seizure-free for 11 months.

"We've seen remarkable outcomes," Bohn, who lives in Los Angeles, told SFGATE. "All things considered, she's thriving, and that's because of CBD. … She probably wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for CBD."

However, the ongoing regulatory battles over California’s Hemp and cannabis threaten to disrupt this progress. Assembly Bill 2223, sponsored by majority leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, aims to curb unregulated intoxicants sold outside California’s legal cannabis market. While addressing the intoxicating, synthetic, lab-created products with THC, which have caused problems all over the U.S., this bill could inadvertently make high-CBD, low-THC products like Sadie's oil illegal.

Delta-8 THC, a compound synthesized from hemp which is used especially in states where cannabis is still illegal, remains broadly unregulated at a federal level, creating confusion and safety concerns. The 2018 Farm Bill’s loophole allowed the production of this chemically synthesized THC molecule, further complicating the regulatory landscape. States have taken varied approaches: New York and Colorado have banned Delta-8 outright, while others, like Connecticut, have imposed restrictions. New Jersey now permits it for adult-use beverages. The regulation spectrum is broad and complicated.

Dr. Bonni Goldstein, Sadie's doctor, described the potential new law in California as "completely catastrophic" for pediatric epilepsy and cancer patients. "As a physician and a human, I'm furious.”

“This is not how you treat the most vulnerable people in our society," Goldstein added.

AB 2223 aims to address the complex regulatory landscape by ensuring that hemp products adhere to strict guidelines. However, this move risks making lifesaving treatments inaccessible due to stringent THC content limits and the conflation of non-intoxicating CBD products with those meant for recreational use. If enacted, it will outlaw the CBD oil Sadie uses, which contains small amounts of THC necessary for its efficacy and absorption.

Goldstein emphasized the economic and practical issues, noting that patients could see medication costs rise by 80% to 90% if forced to buy multiple bottles of lower-dosage CBD from dispensaries. "These are absolutely not interchangeable medicines," she stressed. And as a matter of fact, medical patients tend to face increased treatment costs in heavy regulated legal frames, as medical marijuana is not covered by insurance.

Although the problem surrounding gas station weed is undeniable, regulating hemp based solely on THC content creates unnecessary stress for patients who rely on these products. A more nuanced approach considering the specific use and benefits of different cannabis compounds is essential for effective and compassionate regulation.

