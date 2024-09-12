Morocco's First Legal Cannabis Processing Plant Opens

Mohamed El Guerrouj, director general of the National Agency for the Regulation of Cannabis-Related Activities (ANRAC) celebrated this important milestone for the country's legal marijuana market by taking part in the inauguration ceremony. The planet opened in a town in the northern part of the country and the capital of Taounate Province.

Taounate Province Governor Saleh Daha also honored the event with his presence.

“Thanks to the government’s and ANRAC’s collaborative efforts, we have set the stage for a successful debut of this new industry,” said El Guerrouj as reported by Morocco World News.

The plant, a $2 million investment, covers 3,000 square meters and includes nurseries, extraction units. It has created 25 permanent jobs and over 300 seasonal positions, boosting the local economy, according to Mustapha El Missouri, an investor from Taounate.

El Guerrouj further added that it is important to support both investors and farmers and that "this initiative will enable more local stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this emerging legal sector.”

He added that ANRAC has developed a monitoring program to oversee regulatory compliance, “This program, designed to foster a responsible and high-quality industry, will be continually evaluated to maintain its effectiveness and adapt to industry changes."

Cannabis Licenses And Pardons

Mohamed El Bouhmadi, president of the Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation, recently projected that the industry "could generate annual revenues of up to $428 million to $641 million by 2028, provided Morocco achieves a 10-15% share of the European market."

In the first half of the year, around 3,000 cannabis-related licenses were approved by ANRAC. This represents a significant increase from the total 609 issued throughout 2023.

The government chose an area of 2,400 hectares in the northern provinces of Taounate, Chefchaouen and Al Hoceïma for cultivation. Of the 2,800 licenses granted in total, 2,600 have been awarded to farmers in these areas. This marks a substantial increase from the 430 permits granted in these regions last year.

In addition to cultivation, ANRAC will issue 200 licenses for various cannabis-related activities to 98 operators, including a pharmaceutical establishment, 23 cooperatives, 24 individuals and 50 companies. These permissions cover a spectrum of activities, from industrial purposes to export and nursery establishment.

The first cannabis factory follows the Ministry of Justice's August announcement that King Mohammed VI granted royal pardons to 4,831 individuals involved in cannabis-related activities.

Photo generated with AI