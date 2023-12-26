Africa Is Keeping Up With Cannabis And More Global Weed Reform Efforts

Loading... Loading...

South African Farmers Secure Hemp Licenses

In the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), officials have granted licenses to several hundred farmers for hemp production and will provide the growers with training in cultivating the crop, reported Hemp Today.

The KZN Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) granted 664 licenses to farmers, allowing them to cultivate, store and transport cannabis containing less than 0.2% THC. This threshold distinguishes hemp from marijuana within South Africa.

DARD and the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs are teaming up to conduct a skills and knowledge transfer program with the company, Opulence Pharmaceuticals, which was set up by the provincial government to facilitate the growth of the cannabis industry in the province.

Morocco Approves Over 600 Applications For Legal Cannabis Production

As of the end of November, the Moroccan cannabis regulator gave the green light to 609 out of 1,063 processed applications for the legal production of cannabis, reported Morocco World News.

The total number includes 430 authorizations issued to farmers for cannabis cultivation and production and 179 permits for industrial and medical purposes, commercialization, seed export and import and transportation of cannabis.

Ghana Legalizes Medical And Industrial Cannabis

Ghana‘s Parliament green-lighted legislation allowing the cultivation of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes in early December, reported Ghana Web.

Under the Narcotics Control Commission Regulations 2023 cannabis must have a THC content of only 0.3% on a dry weight basis. Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior stressed that the policy change does not make recreational marijuana legal.

Alberta Canada Paves The Way For Cannabis And Food Festivals

The Alberta government recently announced updates to Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Regulations under which licensed marijuana retailers will be able to set up temporary sales at adult-only events, like trade shows and festivals, reported CBC News.

Nathan Mison, the president of Diplomat Consulting and an advocate for cannabis regulatory changes said the move could promote the growth of innovative hospitality and tourism projects.

“We believe that on-site sales for cannabis gardens, or thoughts like a cannabis and food festival, create a significant opportunity for us to show and steward those ‘cannabis-curious’ people who would be interested,” Mison said.

The changes, for which AGLC has to finalize the policies, are set to take effect in January 2024.

The Opium Game: Myanmar Outplays Afghanistan In Global Trade

In the meantime, according to a recent report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Myanmar has emerged as the dominant player in the international opium market, surpassing Afghanistan.

According to the UN, in 2021 Afghanistan's illegal opiate economy was worth between $1.8 billion and $2.7 billion. Opiates earned more than all other legal exports and supplied 8 out of 10 users globally. However, that was before the Taliban’s 2022 ruling that led to the plummeting of Afghanistan’s production due to a ban on opium farming.

The new UNDOC report suggests the rise in poppy cultivation in Myanmar can be attributed to the social, political and economic turmoil caused by a violent military coup in 2021, reported Reuters.

"The economic, security and governance disruption that followed the military takeover of February 2021 continue to drive farmers in remote areas towards opium to make a living," Jeremy Douglas, UNODC’s Regional Representative recently said.

