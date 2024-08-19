King Mohammed's Cannabis Pardons: Aligning Morocco's Past With Its Legal Future

In a significant move reflecting Morocco’s evolving approach to cannabis regulation, King Mohammed VI has granted royal pardons to 4,831 individuals involved in cannabis-related activities, the Ministry of Justice announced.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate traditional cannabis farmers into the formal economy and develop the legal cannabis industry.

Pardon Details

The pardons primarily target individuals who were “convicted, prosecuted, or wanted in connection with cannabis cultivation.” The beneficiaries of these pardons are required to meet specific criteria to be eligible.

The pardon is seen as a critical step in aligning Morocco’s historical cannabis cultivation practices with its modern economic and legal frameworks.

The Rif region, long associated with cannabis cultivation, now plays a central role in this regulatory shift.

Broader Strategy And Impact

This initiative is closely tied to Morocco’s 2021 law that legalized the cultivation and medical use of cannabis.

The country is one of the world’s leading cannabis producers according to the United Nations, and is transitioning its traditional cannabis farming communities, particularly in the Rif region, into the legal framework.

The National Agency for the Regulation of Cannabis-Related Activities (ANRAC), has already issued over 200 permits for processing, importing seeds and exporting cannabis products.

Additional Clemency

In addition to the cannabis-related pardons, King Mohammed extended clemency to 685 other individuals sentenced by various courts across the Kingdom.

This group includes 548 detainees, some of whom received full pardons, while others had their sentences reduced.

Another 137 individuals, not currently in detention, were pardoned from prison sentences, fines, or both. In total, the royal pardon encompasses 5,516 individuals.

