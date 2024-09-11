GOP And Democratic State Senators Back Florida's Cannabis Legalization Initiative In New Ad As Ballot Vote Looms

In a bipartisan effort, two Florida state senators have come together to promote the Florida cannabis legalization initiative, known as Amendment 3 that will appear on the ballot in the November 2024 election. Republican Sen. Joe Gruters and Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones are featured in a new ad sponsored by the Smart & Safe Florida campaign.

Gruters, a former chair of the Florida Republican Party, and Jones, a prominent Democratic senator, acknowledge that they "don't agree on much—hardly anything" and would each be voting for their respective party's presidential nominee, but legalizing marijuana is an issue they can both get behind.

Florida State Senator and Miami-Dade DEC Chairman @ShevrinJones and State Senator and Former Republican Party of Florida Chair @JoeGruters may not agree on much, but they DO agree that safe, regulated marijuana is the right call for Florida. #YesOn3 pic.twitter.com/vRWJXzZhfu — Smart & Safe Florida (@SmartandSafeFl) September 11, 2024

Read Also: DeSantis Vs. Trump Over Florida Cannabis Legalization: Guess Who’s Winning

Gruters came out in favor of cannabis legalization over the summer and Jones stressed the social justice aspects of the measure. He says legalizing cannabis would bring justice to marginalized communities that have been, still are, disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition laws.

The amendment, if passed, would also channel tax revenue from legal marijuana sales into critical areas such as public education and law enforcement, a point both senators made.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who vehemently opposes the legalization measure said recently that the cannabis legalization initiative in Florida is the result of “one weed company,” the medical marijuana company Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF, which he called a “de facto monopoly" and a "weed cartel."

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Money To Be Made

At a roundtable in mid-June week in Tampa, Safe & Smart quoted economists who estimate that legalizing marijuana could generate between $195 million and $431 million annually in sales tax revenue, providing a significant boost to the state's economy.

Florida isn't alone in this potential windfall—other states with legal marijuana are raking in around $20 billion in tax revenue, according to legalization advocates. However, this appears insufficient to sway DeSantis.

Now Read:

Image generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.