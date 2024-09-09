Top Dem Congressman Calls Trump's Cannabis Support A 'Powerful Signal' To GOP: 'When Even Donald Trump Can Get On Board...'

Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, responded to Donald Trump's recent endorsement of cannabis rescheduling and Florida’s Amendment 3, which aims to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.

"Vice President Kamala Harris has long been on the right side of ending the failed war on drugs," Blumenauer said, referencing their collaboration on cannabis reform. "I was pleased to work with her on the only comprehensive cannabis reform to pass either chamber of Congress."

He also noted that Trump's support for cannabis reform "should be a powerful signal to the rest of the Republican party when even Donald Trump can get on board."

Industry Reactions And Trump's Position On Cannabis Rescheduling

Trump’s recent statements, made via his platform Truth Social, have sparked reactions across the political spectrum. The former president announced that, if elected, he would support the rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule III, a significant move from its current Schedule I classification. Trump also backed the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow cannabis companies to access financial services currently restricted under federal law.

The cannabis industry has largely welcomed Trump's support for rescheduling. David Culver, senior vice president of public affairs at the U.S. Cannabis Council, called Trump's position a “historic shift” in the national approach to cannabis. Others, such as Adam Goers of the Coalition for Cannabis Scheduling Reform, emphasized that reclassifying cannabis would benefit millions of Americans by moving away from outdated drug policies.

In addition to his stance on federal rescheduling, Trump also publicly declared his support for Florida's Amendment 3, a ballot measure to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state. As a Florida resident, Trump announced that he would be voting “yes” on the measure in November, aligning himself with a growing list of Republicans who have embraced cannabis reform.

