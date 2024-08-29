Sri Lanka's Cannabis Investment Plan Attracts 30 Applications, Philippines Rep. Pushes For Medical Marijuana & More Pot Updates

Poland: Drivers Entering From Germany Should Be Aware Of Cannabis Zero-Tolerance Policy

Drivers traveling from Germany to Poland must be aware of the differences between the two countries' cannabis laws. More specifically, in Germany a new law setting up a maximum allowed limit of THC for drivers at 3.5 nanograms per milliliter of blood recently took effect. That's equivalent to 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

However, in Poland, cannabis is illegal, and a zero-tolerance policy is in place, writes Polski Obserwator, according to translation. A person caught with a joint in their car by the Polish police could end up in jail.

Lawyer Bernard Długosz told the Rbb24.de portal that if the THC content is less than 2.5 nanograms per milliliter, “it will be considered an administrative offense.” This type of offense carries a fine of at least 600 euros ($667.44) and a driving ban of six months to three years.

“Above 2.5 nanograms per milliliter, driving under the influence of marijuana is treated as a crime,” said Długosz. This offense carries a harsher penalty, such as a fine of several thousand euros, up to two years in prison and a driving ban of at least three to fifteen years.

The Polish police check the THC levels carefully and regularly. Ewa Murmyllo, the press spokeswoman of the police in Słubice said, “If we detect a positive result from a quick drug test, the driver will be taken to a hospital. There, they must undergo a detailed blood test that precisely indicates the amount of substances consumed. We then classify the offense accordingly based on the results.”

Philippines: House Rep. Villafuerete Urges Passage Of Medical Marijuana Law

National Unity Party president and Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte hopes that the Senate will approve the medical marijuana bill that was recently passed by the House of Representatives, reports Politiko. Under House Bill 10439, that passed the House this July in a 177-9-9 vote, medical marijuana would be legal to use as a treatment for various health conditions.

"With the House's third and final approval of HB 10439 in the previous legislative session, what we only need now is for our senators to act on their counterpart measure, in the hope that we can come up with an enrolled bill for submission to, and enactment into law by, President Marcos this third and final session of the 19th Congress," Villafuerte said.

A similar legislation, Senate Bill 2573, sponsored by Senator Robin Padilla, is under debate in the Senate. Even though the bill aims to establish a regulated framework for medical marijuana consumption, emphasizing stringent oversight and research purposes, it faces challenges and scrutiny over safety, regulation and public health impacts. Among lawmakers opposing the bill is the president’s sister, Imee Marcos.

"I am more upbeat that the Congress will be able this time around to finally write a law allowing qualified patients with debilitating diseases to use CBD as an alternative treatment for their afflictions, hoping that the UN CND's recognition of non-addictive CBD will convince most of our senators to pass their measure (Senate Bill 2573) legalizing medical cannabis," Villafuerte added.

Villafuerte added that SB 2573 was signed by 13 senators, and that he personally advocates for the legalization of CBD because it is not addictive and is helpful as a treatment for various conditions such as epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, MS, etc.

Sri Lanka: Government’s Cannabis Investment Plan Attracts 30 Applications

The government's cannabis investment plan has seen 30 applications so far, said State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama, writes Ada Derana.

"We have received 30 applications so far [for the cannabis investment plan]. They are being processed by a committee in which all Ayurvedic Department and Ministry of Investment Promotion officials are present. No one has come up to the growing stage yet, but land allocations are being done. In future, they will come to the stage of growing."

The cannabis projects will be located in Mirigama and Kandy, with plans for oil extraction as a minimum value addition.

In February, Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka gave a green light to a proposal allowing the cultivation and export of medical marijuana.

