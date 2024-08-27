Canada's legal cannabis industry, once a herald of progressive drug policy, is showing a steady decline in sales and increasing rates of bankruptcy protection filings among marijuana companies. This troubling trend has put the spotlight on the federal government's sluggish pace in reforming policies that are crippling the sector's growth potential.

Omar Khan, a public affairs veteran and a key figure at High Tide Inc. HITI, set sights on the federal government, expressing a growing frustration within the sector. In an article published by the National Post, Khan criticizes the Trudeau administration’s tepid engagement with the pressing issues plaguing Canada’s legal cannabis market.

Illicit Sales Undermine Canada's Legal Cannabis Market

Despite the initial promises of the Cannabis Act in 2018, which sought to eradicate illegal sales and ensure public safety, the reality has been starkly different. According to a 2022 Deloitte report, while the cannabis sector has injected an impressive $43.5 billion into Canada's GDP and sustained over 150,000 jobs, some 35% of cannabis sales still occur through illicit channels.

The persistent allure of the illicit market, driven by significantly lower prices, poses a dual threat: undercutting legal revenues and perpetuating organized crime. Studies highlight the dangers of unregulated products, which often contain harmful substances and misleading packaging that targets younger demographics.

Provincial Strategies To Boost Legal Cannabis Accessibility

In response, provinces like Ontario and Alberta have taken proactive steps. Ontario has reduced wholesale markups in 2023 to lighten the financial load on licensed producers and later doubled the retail outlets a licensed operator can manage. Similarly, Alberta’s recent initiatives to allow sales at festivals and introduce private label products are intended to broaden consumer access and affordability.

Industry Stakeholders Demand Federal Commitment Amid Sales Decline

Yet, these provincial initiatives cannot fully substitute for federal action. The federal government’s reluctance to act on recommendations from the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, which called for a reevaluation of the excise tax structure, has been a particular point of contention. Khan says this hesitance has left many industry stakeholders questioning the commitment of federal officials, as evidenced by the absence of the minister at critical meetings of the Cannabis Industry Forum.

Furthermore, this federal-provincial disconnect comes at a precarious time. Recent data from Statistics Canada highlighted a troubling decline in cannabis sales, with a 2.8% drop from May to June 2024 alone, reflecting an 8.2% decrease year-over-year. The drop is attributed to falling flower prices, which, while making legal options more competitive against illicit counterparts, have squeezed revenue margins.

As Canada edges closer to the next federal election, Khan underscores the urgent need for federal engagement to revitalize and sustain the sector, warning that without decisive action, the industry’s potential could remain unfulfilled, leaving provinces to grapple with the fallout of federal neglect.

Rear more at National Post.

